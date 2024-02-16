Gators Gymnastics Set to Compete in Quad Meet in Missouri

Share Facebook

The Mizzou to the Lou is the second of three quad meets the Gators will compete in this season. St. Charles, Missouri, is the site for the quad meet which features Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Lindenwood.

The Gators are currently ranked No. 6 in the country and have won their last two meets.

No. 14 Missouri Tigers

The Tigers are the host team and they’ll look to feed off of the Missouri crowd. The Tigers hold a 6-2 record and have faced three top 10 teams this season. That will change to four after they face the Gators Friday.

The Tigers only beat one of those top 10 teams, but it happened to be the highest ranked out of the three. They defeated the No. 3 LSU Tigers 197.325-197.225 for their highest ranked win in program history.

Fighting Illini

Record wise, the Illini may be the worst team the Gators will compete with. Holding a 6-4 record, Illinois has faced four ranked opponents this year. Much like Missouri, the Illini do not hold a strong record against those teams. Facing Denver, Washington, Ohio State and Michigan State, the Illini went 1-3.

Illinois will have another test facing two ranked teams in Florida and Missouri.

Lindenwood Lions

The Lions hold a record of 8-2 but lost to the same Missouri team they’ll face Friday at the start of the year. The score of that meet was not close either. The Tigers won 197.150-194.00. On the bright side, the Lions have went 8-1 in their last nine meets.

However, Missouri has been the only Power 5 team the Lions have faced all year. If that score has any indication of what will happen Friday, Lindendwood will need to look for some improvement if they want to hang with the major schools.

Bringing the heat to Family Arena. MEET DAY! #match 🆚 Mizzou, Florida, Illinois

📍 Family Arena

⏰ 6:00pm CT

📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/il5mCbeLdi — Lindenwood Gymnastics (@LionsGymnastics) February 16, 2024

Gator Stats

The Gators have competed in the least amount of total meets out of the four teams. However, they’re tied with Missouri for playing the most ranked teams. Each have played four. Those teams include No. 12 Auburn, No. 6 Alabama, No. 21 Georgia and No. 13 Arkansas.

Florida’s Leanne Wong was awarded with Inside Gymnastics National Gymnast of the Week after her performance against Arkansas. She recorded a season-best of 39.725, and even scored a perfect 10.

The meet will begin at 7 p.m.