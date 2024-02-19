Commissioner Adam Silver Discusses State of the NBA

Share Facebook

During NBA All-Star Weekend, commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media regarding key issues affecting the league. One of the main talking points was the NBA’s new 65-games-played rule that has sparked controversy.

65-Game Rule

Last April, it was announced that the NBA Owners and Players Associations agreed upon a new collective bargaining agreement. In the new CBA, is a clause that requires players to play at least 65-games in order to be eligible for awards such as MVP and All-NBA.

Deal includes In-Season Tournament, 65-game minimum for postseason awards, new limitations on highest spending teams and expanded opportunities for trades and free agency for mid and smaller team payrolls, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/B8GJWeF4cq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 1, 2023

The clause was championed by the owners in order to encourage participation in regular season games, deterring load management. Additionally, award voters had already been considering missed games as a factor in award voting. The rule sets a definitive line for both players and media.

The 2023-24 season is the first year under the new CBA, and the 65-game rule has been a topic of controversy.

After already missing 12 games, reigning MVP Joel Embiid suffered a torn meniscus in a game against Golden State in January. The 76ers center had already missed time due to knee soreness earlier in the year, and speculation arose as to whether Embiid was playing hurt due to the league’s new rule.

Adam Silver Discusses Rule Change

Silver spoke on the league’s initial decision to implement the rule.

Up to the All-Star break, player participation is higher than it has been in previous years and injuries are down. Silver acknowledged that one season is a small sample size but spoke about his reasonings for these trends.

Historic Scoring

More than halfway through the 2023-24 season, the NBA has the highest scoring average that it has had since the 1969-70 season.

There are 46 players averaging at least 20 points per game this year. Five years ago, that number was 31. Ten years ago, just 19 players averaged 20 or more points.

Silver spoke to the media regarding the uptick in scoring, mentioning increases in skill and global talent as key contributors.

Coaches across the league have expressed concern about the ability to defend in the modern NBA. Silver elaborated on the league’s intention to promote offense.

Following the conclusion of the All-Star break, the NBA season resumes on Thursday.