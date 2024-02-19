Gators Softball Set to Host No. 6 Oklahoma State After Weekend Cancellations

Share Facebook

In a scheduling surprise, the No. 16 Florida Gators softball team will host the No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Monday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The two teams made the last-minute add to the schedule after rain forced the cancellation of multiple games for each team over the weekend.

Gators Look to Keep Rolling

Gators softball is on cruise control to start the season, carrying an 8-1 record into Monday night. After losing the second game of the year in extra innings, the Gators have railed off seven straight wins, all by eight runs or more.

After putting up just one run in each of their first two games, the Gators bats have been red-hot, averaging 11 runs per game since. Four Gators are hitting .400 or better on the season, with senior shortstop Skylar Wallace leading the way. The reigning SEC Player of the Year enters Monday sporting a .538 batting average with three homeruns. She is also a perfect 7-for-7 on the basepaths this season and is second on the team in RBIs, with 12.

Junior outfielder Kendra Falby sits alongside Wallace at the top of the stat sheet, with a .543 batting average, 13 runs scored and seven RBIs.

The Gators have been fantastic on the mound as well. The young pitching staff has shutdown everyone in their way, throwing four shutouts on the young season. They have allowed no more than three runs in a game, and carry a 0.37 staff ERA.

Freshman Keagan Rothrock leads the team in innings pitched, with 31. She has allowed just 13 hits in 100 at bats, recording 31 strikeouts as well.

Fellow freshman Ava Brown has also shined on the bump. She’s allowed an opponent batting average of a .105, with a 0.39 ERA.

Facing the Cowgirls

Oklahoma State is off to a solid start as well, entering Monday with a 6-2 record. The Cowgirls losses have come against the only ranked teams they’ve played so far in Georgia and LSU.

Sophomore Tallen Edwards and freshman Rosie Davis lead the way on offense, each with a batting average of .500. Edwards has driven in nine runs on 12 hits, including two homeruns. Davis has accounted for 10 runs this season, with a homerun and two doubles on 10 hits.

The Cowgirls pitching staff has not been as successful as the Gators’ staff entering Monday with a staff ERA of 2.90.

Senior Ivy Rosenberry heads the staff, with a 0.54 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched.

Both the Gators and Cowgirls will be looking for their first ranked win of the season Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.