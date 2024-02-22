Gators Dominate In Day Three Of SEC Championships

Florida’s swim and dive teams won five gold, three silver and two bronze medals Wednesday, the third day of the SEC Championships in Auburn, Alabama.

Freshman Conor Gesing earned gold in the men’s 3m with 425.75 points after finishing second in the men’s 1-meter earlier this week. Peyton Donald followed with a win in the men’s 3m B final recording 399.60 points. Senior Skip Donald placed seventh, scoring 303.30 points.

GOLD FOR GESING 🥇 This is the first time a Gator Diver has taken the Men’s 3-Meter title since 1895!! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/tR6NGmTw25 — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 22, 2024

Day Three Records

In the women’s 500-yard free, juniors Emma Weyant and Anna Auld, sophomore Caroline Pennington and freshman Josephine Ramey qualified for the finals. Weyant qualified for the A finals, while Auld, Pennington and Ramey qualified for C finals. C finals do not count the points toward the team’s overall score.

Weyant recorded the third-best time in program history in the women’s 500-yard free. She earned gold in the finals, finishing in 4:34.25, which was 4.58 seconds quicker from her entry time to earn a pool record.

The Florida men’s and women’s swimming teams swept the 200 freestyle relay. The women’s team of junior Olivia Peoples, Sims and Iveyand Cronk, secured gold with 1:26.51.

The men’s team of senior Adam Chaney, sophomores Joshua Liendo and Edouard Fullum-Hout and junior Julian Smith won first with a time of 1:14.36.

In the men’s 200 IM, junior Mason Laur, freshman Sean Sullivan, senior Billy Jones, sophomores Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, Aleksas Savickas and Smith competed. Pinero finished third to earn bronze with a time of 1:42.57.

Josh Liendo finishes with 🥉 in the last final of the day! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/oYrRmAMfFv — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 22, 2024

A program record was added in the women’s 50 free. Cronk finished the event in 21.85 to secure second place.

Junior Macguire McDuff, Chaney, Hout, freshman Scotty Buff and Liendo, qualified for the men’s 50 free. Liendo placed third, finishing in 18.83.

Florida continues in the championships Thursday. The team will compete in the men’s and women’s 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle and women’s 1m. The swimming preliminaries begin at 9:30 a.m.