Newberry Panthers Win Opening Home Baseball Game

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Panthers won their first game of the high school baseball season against the Suwannee Bulldogs, 4-2, Tuesday night.

Taking An Early Lead

The Panthers’ defense came out strong by allowing no runs in the first inning.

On offense, the Panthers scored two first-inning runs. Pitcher Braxton Brady walked and scored on Travis Honeycutt’s double for NHS’s first run. Honeycutt then stole third after Josh Morison walked. Bulldogs pitcher Koy Frier then threw a wild pitch that allowed Honeycutt to score the second run of the game.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases early in the second inning, but the Panthers stayed strong and did not allow any runs. With back-to-back fielder’s choices to second, the Bulldogs had runners at third and first. Colton Rogers walked to load the bases with two outs. Brady then struck out Dillon Greene to kill Suwannee’s momentum in the second inning.

Newberry took a 4-0 lead in the home half of the third. Jayden Holcombe walked, stole second and third. Honeycutt then walked and stole second to put runners in scoring position. The Suwannee catcher then dropped the ball and it rolled away to allow Holcombe and Honeycutt to score.

Bulldogs Momentum

The Bulldogs gained momentum with two fourth-inning runs to cut the Newberry lead to 4-2. With back-to-back doubles, the Bulldogs scored their first run. Following a stolen base and a hit by pitch, Dillon Greene bunted to drive in the second run. Brady fanned the last batter to end the Bulldogs’ rally.

 

Newberry almost added to its lead in the sixth. Taylor and Tristan Woodrome singled before pinch hitter Bryce Lanford walked to load the bases. But pinch hitter Randy Crudup struck out to leave runners in scoring position.

In the seventh and needing a rally, the Bulldogs flew out and strike out twice to end the game.

Looking At Winning Streak

The Panthers (2-0) defeated Oak Hall 11-3 on the road Thursday and will next play visiting Baldwin on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

 

