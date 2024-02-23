Feb 17, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tyrell Ward (15) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Hosts Mississippi State in High-Stakes SEC Matchup

The LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to play in Baton Rouge Saturday night. After losing last year’s matchup, the Tigers are looking to maintain their dominance when meeting with the Bulldogs.

Tigers At the Buzzer

The Tigers (14-12) upset the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats on a buzzer-beater shot by Tyrell Ward on Feb. 21. With 13 seconds on the clock, Kentucky took the lead, but LSU sped down the court to win by one.

Fans rushed the court alongside women’s basketball star Angel Reese, resulting in a $100,000 fine for the university.

Ward led the Tigers with 17 points, and guard Trae Hannibal finished the game with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Bulldogs On a Run

Mississippi State (18-8) is going into Saturday’s matchup on a four-game win streak.

Led by Tolu Smith’s 24 points, the Bulldogs took down rival Ole Miss 83-71 at home their last time out. Three other Mississippi State players also scored in double digits.

SEC Standings

The Bulldogs are now 7-6 in SEC play, while the Tigers sit at 6-7. Both teams are looking to raise their positions in the rankings to help their chances in the postseason.

The SEC Tournament tips of Mar. 13 in Nashville. Mississippi State is currently ranked No. 7, and LSU is 10th of the 14 teams in the conference.

LSU went two games deep into the SEC Tournament last year as the No. 14 seed. Mississippi State also lost its second game of the tournament after defeating Florida in overtime during Round 1.

March Madness Hopes

LSU is seeking its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since being upset by Iowa State in the first round of the 2022 bracket.

The 2023 Bulldogs made it to March Madness for the first time since 2019. As an 11th-seeded team, Mississippi State lost to Pittsburgh by one point in the first round.

Long Standing History

Leading 114-103 in the all-time series, the LSU Tigers are hoping to bounce back after falling to the Bulldogs 53-64 on Feb. 8, 2023.

The matchup begins at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday and will air on the SEC Network.

