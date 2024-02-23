Miami Heat Return from All-Star Break

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat return from the all-star break Friday night, and they are looking for consistency as the final stretch of the 2023-2024 season starts.

Before the Break

The Heat had high expectations coming into the 2023-2024 season after making an NBA finals appearance last year. Miami looked promising early in the season. In November, the Heat went 10-5 with a seven game win streak. The team started to struggle with consistency in January including seven straight losses. Miami went 6-2 after the losing streak, which gave them momentum heading into the all-star break.

The Return

Coming straight out of All-Star break with a roadie out West starting tomorrow, let's get it! 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/sZOW4CHjqV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 22, 2024

The Heat (30-25) start this final stretch of the season with four straight games on the road.

They are in New Orleans Friday to face the Pelicans (34-22). The Pelicans are averaging 116.6 points a game with 44.2 rebounds per game. The Heat are close behind averaging 110.6 points per game with 42.2 rebounds per game. This will not be an easy game for Miami to resume the season, as they still have key players who are ruled out. Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (right-shoulder) remain out for Friday night’s game. Tyler Herro is listed as day-to-day with a right foot injury and is questionable to return. Jimmy Butler makes his return after being out for personal reasons.

#MIAvsNOP INJURY UPDATE: Josh Richardson (shoulder) & Terry Rozier (knee) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Pelicans. Tyler Herro (right foot discomfort) is listed as questionable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 22, 2024

Road to the Postseason

With 27 games left in the regular season, the Heat are at the 8-seed and need to stay consistent to stay out of the play-in tournament. Last year, the Heat finished the regular season as the 8-seed and entered the postseason in the 7-seed. While they had a successful run into the finals, the Heat are hoping to secure a top six spot once the regular season concludes to guarantee another playoff run. They are not far from the sixth spot as the Indiana Pacers are just 32-25. The Heat will need their team leaders to stay healthy to avoid missing critical games.

The NBA season continues with the New Orleans Pelicans set to host the Miami Heat Friday night at 8 p.m.