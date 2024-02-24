Miller’s Perfect Game Highlights Gators’ Dominance At T-Mobile Tournament

Share Facebook

Freshman Olivia Miller threw a perfect game against the Lafayette Cougars in the Florida Gators’ first of two games Saturday in the T-Mobile Tournament.

The performance marked Miller’s second perfect game this year, making her the first player in program history to reach the achievement twice in a season.

The Gators won both of their games Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, beating Lafayette 8-0 in six innings and Colgate 21-0 in five.

Kistler Saves Day

Entering the sixth inning against Lafayette, the Gators were up by five runs. But, there was much more at stake than the average game. Miller retired the first 15 batters she faced, meaning she was just two innings away from her second perfect game.

Miller made quick work of the first two batters, but reached a full count with Cougars left fielder Paige Sandidge. On the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Sandidge launched a ball to right field. Right fielder Katie Kistler leaped for the ball, crashing into the outfield wall as she came down with the spectacular catch to save the perfect game.

Adding to the history books again 👑 Olivia Miller is the first player in program history to throw two perfect games in a single season!#GoGators | @liviemiller2023 pic.twitter.com/ddiYFE0EMz — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 24, 2024

Miller, like many pitchers, normally remains stoic, but she was noticeably ecstatic after the play. Following the game, she described her feelings on the perfect-game-saving play.

“I started tearing up, just because I know that they always have my back.” – Olivia Miller

The Gators scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, walking off Lafayette and securing Miller’s second perfect game.

Brown Follows it Up

Ava Brown pitched in the second game against the Colgate Raiders. She had an astounding performance of her own, bringing a perfect game into the fifth inning before she allowed two hits. She allowed zero runs in five innings of work against the Raiders. Brown, who has a minuscule 0.3 ERA, continues to dominate opposing hitters.

The Gators offense combined for 21 runs in game two, a season-high mark and just one short of the program record. Second baseman Reagan Walsh led the way with five runs batted on two home runs. Both of her homers came in the third inning, when the Gators scored 13 runs in total.

The Gators have outscored opponents 58-1 in the tournament.

What’s Next

The Gators finish the T-Mobile Tournament at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with a game against the University of Illinois Chicago (4-9). They head to California to face Cal State-Fullerton in the Judi Garman Classic on Thursday.