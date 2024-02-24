P.K. Yonge Baseball Dominates Gainesville High in Home Opener

Share Facebook

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave took over at their first home game of the baseball season Friday, outscoring the Gainesville High School Hurricanes 13-2 to improve to 2-0.

Finding The Groove

Senior pitcher Nick Roach struggled to find the strike zone in the top of the first, allowing two GHS runs to score on two hit batsmen following a double by Chris Eckhardt, a hit batter and a walk. He got out of further trouble by striking out the side.

P.K. Yonge responded in the bottom of the first, taking a 5-2 lead after a number of base hits, including a hit to deep center field by Nico Gomez-Vera that brought two runners home and an RBI hit by Roach.

P.K. Yonge’s Josh Davis at the plate Friday.

Controlling The Game

In the remaining four innings, the Blue Wave continued a dominant hitting game, scoring eight more runs, including a five-spot in the third. Numerous fielding errors by the Hurricanes, including four dropped fly balls, allowed the Blue Wave to keep men on base and drive runs in.

Roach got out of another jam in the second when the Hurricanes (1-1) loaded the bases on a walk and two singles after a flyout. Roach (1-0, save) left the bases full by striking out the next two batters. He cruised through the final three innings with the aid of solid defense behind him.

Micah Gratto and Mack Todd had run-scoring hits in the five-run third inning that gave the Blue Wave a commanding 12-2 lead.

The game was settled via the run rule after five innings.

Up next

P.K. Yonge, which opened the season Tuesday with an 11-10 win at Interlachen, host Branford (0-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. GHS will host Saint Francis Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.