South Carolina Faces Texas A&M in SEC Matchup

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-5) visit College Station Wednesday night for an SEC matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies (15-12) at 8:30 EST.

This is the teams’ first time facing each other this season.

South Carolina is 9-5 against the Aggies, four of those wins coming from away games. The Gamecocks have won the last three games in College Station. Their last competition was last year on Jan. 14 in Columbia. A&M demolished the Gamecocks, 94-53.

On Saturday, Carolina upset the Ole Miss Rebels 72-59 in Oxford. The Gamecocks shot 66.7% from the free throw line, compared to Ole Miss’ 18.75%. SC’s FG% was also 10.8% higher than the Rebels.

The Aggies fell to the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers 86-51 on Saturday in Knoxville. This marked their fourth-straight loss, three of which were on the road. Tennessee had 46 points in the paint, a result of its 50 rebounds. The Aggies fell behind with 33 rebounds, despite ranking No. 3 nationally in rebounds per game. Texas A&M is now 6-8 against SEC opponents.

The Aggies are 2-0 against AP Top 25 teams when playing at home. They took down Tennessee and Kentucky earlier this season, who were both ranked No. 6 in the poll at the time.

Notable Players

Texas A&M

Junior guard Wade Taylor IV has hit 500 points in two consecutive seasons. He’s averaging 18.8 points per game.

In his last game against South Carolina, he dropped 20 points and made 80% of his shots.

500 x2 👉 Four 📝 @wadetaylorIV is just the 4th player in program history to reach 500 points in back-to-back seasons. pic.twitter.com/0sDmdCOwjX — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 27, 2024

Graduate student guard Tyrece Radford is averaging 15.1 points per game this season. However, he only hit four points in last year’s game against South Carolina.

South Carolina

Graduate student forward B.J. Mack is averaging 13.9 points per game in his first season as a Gamecock. He shoots 42% from the field.

Freshman forward Collin Murray-Boyles has scored double digits for the past six games. He currently averages 9.8 points per game.

Back at the crib. Pack it. vs No. 18 South Carolina at 7:30pm 🏀 https://t.co/2992nvRd33 pic.twitter.com/QWdH9tPrSo — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 28, 2024

The game will air on SEC Network at 8:30 EST.