Gators Finish Day One of Auburn Last-Chance Meet

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida swim and dive teams competed in the Auburn Last Chance Meet on Friday.

Back like we never left! Last Chance is here 🤩 📍James E. Martin Aquatic Center

⌚️Prelims 11 a.m. EST | Finals 6 p.m. EST

📊 Meet Mobile

🗞️ https://t.co/HsYn179HTC#GoGators pic.twitter.com/CsUN5twDpN — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 1, 2024

Twelve Gators competed for an opportunity to better their chances of qualifying for NCAAs.

B-Cuts

Florida recorded 12 b-cuts through the two sessions.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Eric Brown (4:13.31) and Josh Parent (4:23.04) earned b-cuts.

Grace Rainey (1:01.34) and Anna Moore (1:01.72) qualified for b-cuts in the 100-yard breaststroke. For the men, Amro Al-Wir surpassed the b-cut time with 53.12.

During the men’s 200-yard backstroke, Caleb Maldari (1:40.76) and Sean Sullivan (1:42.94) reached the cutoff time.

𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝗙𝗹𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 ⤵️ Billy Jones – 1:43.94 (B-cut) #GoGators pic.twitter.com/bCLXkfdwCD — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 1, 2024

Senior Billy Jones went 1:43.94 in the 200-yard fly to qualify for a b-cut.

Peter Bretzmann (1:53.05) and Rainey (2:14.60) earned cuts in the 200-yard breast.

Freshman Josh Parent finished the session with a b-cut time of 3:44.97 in the 400-yard IM.

Going Forward

The event continues Saturday with prelims at 11 a.m. and finals at 4 p.m.

NCAA Diving Zones are March 3-6 in Athens, Ga. The No. 3-ranked Florida women compete in Zones on March 20-23, also in Athens. The No. 4-ranked men’s Zones are in Indianapolis, In, March 27-30.