Gators Finish Day One of Auburn Last-Chance Meet

Lance Williams March 2, 2024 Gators Sports, Gators Swimming and Diving 26 Views

The Florida swim and dive teams competed in the Auburn Last Chance Meet on Friday.

Twelve Gators competed for an opportunity to better their chances of qualifying for NCAAs.

B-Cuts

Florida recorded 12 b-cuts through the two sessions.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Eric Brown (4:13.31) and Josh Parent (4:23.04) earned b-cuts.

Grace Rainey (1:01.34) and Anna Moore (1:01.72) qualified for b-cuts in the 100-yard breaststroke. For the men, Amro Al-Wir surpassed the b-cut time with 53.12.

During the men’s 200-yard backstroke, Caleb Maldari (1:40.76) and Sean Sullivan (1:42.94) reached the cutoff time.

Senior Billy Jones went 1:43.94 in the 200-yard fly to qualify for a b-cut.

Peter Bretzmann (1:53.05) and Rainey (2:14.60) earned cuts in the 200-yard breast.

Freshman Josh Parent finished the session with a b-cut time of 3:44.97 in the 400-yard IM.

Going Forward

The event continues Saturday with prelims at 11 a.m. and finals at 4 p.m.

NCAA Diving Zones are March 3-6 in Athens, Ga. The No. 3-ranked Florida women compete in Zones on March 20-23, also in Athens. The No. 4-ranked men’s Zones are in Indianapolis, In, March 27-30.

