Mar 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) and Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) celebrate their win against the Detroit Pistons at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Dominate Pistons 113-91

Sofia Rico March 4, 2024 Basketball, NBA, NBA Playoffs, Orlando Magic 25 Views

The Orlando Magic (35-26) are on a three-game win streak after defeating the Detroit Pistons(9-51) 113-91 Sunday.

Orlando dominated at home after beating the Brooklyn Nets 108-81 on Tuesday and the Utah Jazz 115-107 on Thursday, leaving Orlando with a perfect 3-0 homestand.

Pistons vs Magic defeat

Orlando was able to build build its highest lead of the game to 27 in the third quarter, making it difficult for Detroit to make a comeback. The Pistons are usually led by guard Cade Cunningham, who averages 22.2 points a game, but the Magic held Cunningham to just nine points. Guard Evan Fournier had a team-high 17 points, while Simone Fontecchio contributed 15 points to the team’s losing efforts. Detroit fell to 9-51 and they’ll next visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

The Magic were led by forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero finished with 29 points while Wagner wasn’t too far behind with 13 points, leading them to an easy victory against the Pistons. Wagner is averaging 20.5 points a game, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Moreover, Banchero leads the team averaging 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The Magic improved to nine games over .500 and currently sit in first place in the Southeast Division. Orlando’s win Sunday surpassed their previous season’s win total (34). They currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

What’s Next?

Orlando starts a three-game road trip on Tuesday. They’ll be in Charlotte to take on the Hornets (15-46) and they’ll then face the Washington Wizards( 9-51) on a back-to-back on Wednesday. The Hornets and Wizards are two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. Orlando finishes off its road trip against the New York Knicks ( 36-25) on Friday, and New York currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

