SEC Women’s Hoops Tournament Set

After concluding the regular season Sunday, the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament is set and begins Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina. The championship will take place Sunday.

The Leaders

It comes to no surprise the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0, 16-0), lead by head coach Dawn Staley, have become back-to-back regular season champions. They are the No. 1 seed and will get a first and second round bye. They are set to play Friday at noon against the winner of Mississippi State (21-10, 8-8 SEC) and Texas A&M (18-11, 6-10).

Following behind them is the reigning National Champion LSU Tigers (26-4, 13-3 SEC). With the first two round byes, they play Friday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Auburn (19-10, 8-8) versus Arkansas (18-13, 6-10).

Following them is No. 3 Ole Miss (22-7, 12-4) and No. 4 Alabama (23-8, 10-6). They will also get first and second round byes. This is Alabama’s first double bye since the 1997-98 season.

Other teams fighting

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers (10-6, 17-11) fell just short of the top four after losing to South Carolina Sunday. This is the first time the team has missed out on a double bye since 2020. They will get a first-round bye as the No. 5-ranked team and will play the winner of Kentucky (11-19, 4-12) versus Georgia (12-17, 3-13) Thursday.

The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-8, 9-7) clinched the No. 6 spot with their 72-55 win over Georgia Sunday. They play the winner of the Florida (14-14, 5-11) and Missouri (11-18, 2-14) matchup Thursday.

The middle of the pack includes No. 7 Auburn, No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 10 Arkansas, who all have first-round byes.

The last four seeds will play in the first round beginning Wednesday. These teams include No. 11-ranked Florida, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Georgia and No. 14 Missouri.

SEC Tournament History

Since 2015, the Gamecocks have won the SEC Tournament seven times and Staley has been the head coach for all of them. They will look to win back-to-back SEC championships after winning in 2023. Since 2015, the Gamecocks have won the NCAA Tournament twice.

In 2022, the Kentucky Wildcats won the SEC Tournament as the No. 8 seed. They defeated the Gamecocks in the championship.