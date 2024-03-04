Oklahoma Softball Loses to Louisiana, Snaps Historic 71-Game Win Streak

Share Facebook

The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners have lost a softball game for the first time since February of last year, snapping their record-shattering 71-game win streak. The Sooners first loss in 378 days came at the hands of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a thrilling extra-innings affair.

Back-and-Forth Battle

Senior Jourdyn Campbell got the party started for Louisiana with a solo homerun in the top of the second inning. The Ragin’ Cajuns tacked on two more in the fourth, but the Sooners responded. In the bottom of the inning, catcher Kinzie Hansen blasted a two-run bomb over the right-center field wall, bringing the Sooners to within one.

The game remained 3-2 until the seventh inning, when a fielding error allowed Louisiana to extend its lead.

However, Oklahoma once again responded. Senior shortstop Tiare Jennings drove in a run with a single to right center, cutting the lead back to one. Moments later, graduate transfer Riley Ludlam sent the game to extras with a bloop single into right field.

Oklahoma’s Streak Comes to an End in the Extra Frame

The Ragin’ Cajuns loaded the bases to start the eighth, and pinch hitter Samantha Graeter delivered with an RBI infield single. Florida transfer Sam Roe followed with a two-RBI base hit, giving Louisiana a three-run lead heading to the bottom of the inning.

This time, the magic ran out for the Sooners, as Chloe Riassetto closed out her complete-game performance in the circle for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Louisiana took Sunday’s contest, 7-5.

After breaking the NCAA record for consecutive wins last season, Oklahoma softball’s flawless streak finally comes to an end. The Sooners crushed the previous record of 47 (set by Arizona in 1996-’97) by 24.

This historic run is not the only impressive win streak in recent history for the Oklahoma softball program. The Sooners had a win streak of 41 games in 2019, and two separate 40-game tears in the last four years. Additionally, Oklahoma has won three consecutive National Championships.

The No. 1 team in the country is now 18-1 on the season and will look to start its next streak against Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday.