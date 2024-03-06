Gators Women’s Basketball Holds Off Missouri To Advance

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida women’s basketball team escaped out of the first round of the SEC tournament Wednesday with a 66-60 win against Missouri at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Gators (15-14) reached the second round of the conference tourney for the fifth time in the last six seasons and will play sixth seed Vanderbilt (22-8) at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF will have coverage.

Leilani Correa led the way for the Gators with 15 points on 7-12 shooting. Aliyah Matharu was right by her side with 14 points and led the team in rebounds with nine. For the Tigers (11-19), Ashton Judd dropped 17 points in 32 minutes.

Gators’ Opening Struggles

Florida came out a bit slow, at least from beyond the arc.

Tigers on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ek6pLImIPP — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 6, 2024

The Gators shot 35.3% (6-17) from the field in the opening period. They were not great from 3, as they went 1-6. To go along with that, they turned over the ball five times in the quarter that allowed Mizzou to capitalize and gain a 16-13 lead at the end of the period.

When It Rains, It Pours

While Florida struggled from the field in the first, the second was a completely different story.

The Gators put the hammer down on Missouri by outscoring the Tigers 29-10 in Q2. The Gators practically could not miss, as they shot 68.4% (13-19) from the floor behind Alberte Rimdal‘s eight points. But it was an all-around effort by Florida, as everyone except one scored a bucket in the period.

For Mizzou, they struggled with its shots, going 3-12. And its six turnovers did not do it any favors. The Gators would go up 42-26 at the half.

Tigers Claw Back

Missouri came come out of the break with a contagious effort to score. However, that did not necessarily translate to efficient scoring, as they went 6-18 from the field and 2-9 from 3. But what made the Tigers rally was how poor Florida was.

https://twitter.com/MizzouWBB/status/1765463589408612506

The Gators shot a horrific 21.4% (3-14) in Q3. This allowed Mizzou to work its way back, closing out the quarter by outscoring the Gators 17-8 to trim UF’s lead to 50-43 at the end of three.

Gators Hang On

When it was all said and done, the Gators found a way.

While Florida went on a 2-10 FG run to end the game, the Gators were able to come away with a win with their defense. They stopped the Tigers’ late push by holding Mizzou to 1-9 shooting.

Up Next

A win Thursday against Vanderbilt would put UF in Friday’s third round against Ole Miss at about 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.