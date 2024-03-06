Florida Gators forward Faith Dut (25) and Missouri Tigers forward Hannah Linthacum (34) battle for the jump ball during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, February 22, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Gators Women’s Basketball Holds Off Missouri To Advance

The Florida women’s basketball team escaped out of the first round of the SEC tournament Wednesday with a 66-60 win against Missouri at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Gators (15-14) reached the second round of the conference tourney for the fifth time in the last six seasons and will play sixth seed Vanderbilt (22-8) at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF will have coverage.

Leilani Correa led the way for the Gators with 15 points on 7-12 shooting. Aliyah Matharu was right by her side with 14 points and led the team in rebounds with nine. For the Tigers (11-19), Ashton Judd dropped 17 points in 32 minutes.

Gators’ Opening Struggles

Florida came out a bit slow, at least from beyond the arc.

The Gators shot 35.3% (6-17) from the field in the opening period. They were not great from 3, as they went 1-6. To go along with that, they turned over the ball five times in the quarter that allowed Mizzou to capitalize and gain a 16-13 lead at the end of the period.

When It Rains, It Pours

While Florida struggled from the field in the first, the second was a completely different story.

The Gators put the hammer down on Missouri by outscoring the Tigers 29-10 in Q2. The Gators practically could not miss, as they shot 68.4% (13-19) from the floor behind Alberte Rimdal‘s eight points. But it was an all-around effort by Florida, as everyone except one scored a bucket in the period.

For Mizzou, they struggled with its shots, going 3-12. And its six turnovers did not do it any favors. The Gators would go up 42-26 at the half.

Tigers Claw Back

Missouri came come out of the break with a contagious effort to score. However, that did not necessarily translate to efficient scoring, as they went 6-18 from the field and 2-9 from 3. But what made the Tigers rally was how poor Florida was.

https://twitter.com/MizzouWBB/status/1765463589408612506

The Gators shot a horrific 21.4% (3-14) in Q3. This allowed Mizzou to work its way back, closing out the quarter by outscoring the Gators 17-8 to trim UF’s lead to 50-43 at the end of three.

Gators Hang On

When it was all said and done, the Gators found a way.

While Florida went on a 2-10 FG run to end the game, the Gators were able to come away with a win with their defense. They stopped the Tigers’ late push by holding Mizzou to 1-9 shooting.

Up Next

A win Thursday against Vanderbilt would put UF in Friday’s third round against Ole Miss at about 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.

