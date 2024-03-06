Vanderbilt Set to Take On Kentucky Ahead of Florida Saturday

Share Facebook

It’s a tough road ahead for the 8-21 Vanderbilt Commodores, as tonight they’re traveling to Rupp Arena.

In their last five games, the Wildcats (21-8) are 4-1, their loss being a razor-thin game to LSU, 74-75. They seem to be getting hot at the right time.

On the flip side, Vanderbilt is 1-4 in their last five.

Kentucky’s Dominance

Coming into this game, Kentucky is ranked third in the nation for their points per game average of 89.6. This is a high-powdered offense; the Wildcats have the right to claim they’re the best offense as they’re tied for 6th highest field goal percentage in the nation at 49.8%.

Going into Rupp Arena isn’t easy, as they do well at protecting their home-front boasting a 13-4 home record. However, Kentucky isn’t a one-dimensional team. Being third in the nation for most blocks per game, they have done an excellent job at protecting the rim.

Vandy’s Struggles

The Commodores find themselves toward the bottom in some important statistics this season, eing bottom ten in the entire nation in three point percentage 28.1%. And they’re bottom 35 in the nation in PPG.

Although offensively they’ve been horrible this season, defensively they have been respectable. Holding opponents to a modest 74.7 PPG, teams like Kentucky and Florida have allowed more PPG than Vanderbilt this season. Their future isn’t too bleak, however, they’re going to have to get better as a unit at putting the ball through the hoop.

Saturday: Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Riding high off their win yesterday against Alabama, the 21-9 Gators have their final game of the season before March Madness against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Be it that Alabama was the final home game for the Gators, they left their fans pleased with their performance. After their statement win, the Florida Gators are looking to handle their business against an inferior opponent come Saturday.