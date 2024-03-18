Eight SEC Women’s Basketball Teams Headed to the “Big Dance”

Share Facebook

Twitter

Heading into the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, eight SEC teams have earned bids. An additional three have accepted bids to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT), including Florida.

Eight SEC Teams Featured in NCAAW Bracket

South Carolina paces all teams as the No. 1 overall seed for the fourth consecutive season. It’s the eighth time the Gamecocks have earned a No. 1 seed since the 2013-14 season. South Carolina will be looking for its second national title in three years after completing back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.

No. 1 ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team heads to the NCAA Tournament 32-0, 16-0 in SEC play. Dawn Staley is now 103-3 over the past 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/izrGgimRmK — blair channing rae (@iWriterGirl) March 12, 2024

No. 1 seed South Carolina and No. 3 seed LSU are on opposite sides of the bracket, following the Gamecocks beating the reigning champs on Sunday in the SEC Championship, 79-72. So, the only way to see that matchup again would be in the NCAA Women’s National Championship game.

While the Tigers have had a few slip ups this season, they are still a tough team to beat. There is no doubt they will return to the court hungry and ready to prove themselves as the champions they have proven themselves to be.

Tennessee also continued its streak of NCAA Tournament appearances. The Vols have participated in all 42 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball Championships, dating back to 1982. Tennessee is the only team to have been featured in each tournament.

Vanderbilt, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss round out the SEC teams included in the field.

Overall, 16 SEC teams were selected between the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments, which is the most in the conference’s history.

Five colleges made both tournaments: Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Florida Highlights Inaugural WBIT

As for the newly created Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, three SEC teams will compete. Mississippi State earned a No.2 seed while Florida earned a No.3 seed. Only the top 32 teams are seeded, but Arkansas was also invited to play in the WBIT.

Florida will play St. Johns Thursday at the Stephen C. O’ Connell Center, as the opening rounds take place at the higher-seed’s arena.