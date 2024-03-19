Gators Lacrosse Wins Eighth Game In Row, 23-7

Share Facebook

The No. 11 Florida Gators lacrosse team continued its winning streak Tuesday, extending it to eight games by routing Furman 23-7 at Dizney Stadium.

The Gators improved to 8-2 thanks to a program record 13 goals in the first quarter.

First Quarter

Less than a minute into the game, Ashley Gonzalez opened up scoring for the Gators. About 10 seconds later, Anna Roser of Furman (2-7) tied things at 1-1.

But from there it was all Gators, who scored 12 consecutive goals to go up 13-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

The Gators kept momentum going into the second quarter with Sarah Falk scoring.

Furman finally had a response with an unassisted goal from Sophie Shaw, but the Gators still held a large lead up 14-2.

Ashley Gonzalez and Eagan Paisley added more goals for the Gators, now with a commanding 16-2 lead before the half.

Third Quarter

The third quarter again opened with a Gator goal, this time from Cate Isaacson.

Furman had a response from Paige Harman and Sophia Buzelis to make it 17-4.

Lea Flobeck made it 18-4 with a goal assisted from Ava Tighe.

Furman responded again making it 18-5. Two UF goals from Delaney Radin and Makena Harrington made it 20-5 at the end of the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter started differently with Furman striking first to make it 20-6.

From there, the Gators added on three more from Jackie Norsworthy, Lea Flobeck and Delaney Radin.

Furman got the last goal of the game from Paige Harman.

Up Next

The Gators homestand continues Saturday with a conference-opening matchup against Old Dominion University at noon (The game will be streamed on ESPN+)..