1A Newberry Softball Takes Down 6A Buchholz

By Hannah Getman and Adam Edelin

The Newberry Panthers softball team took down the host Buchholz Bobcats 8-6 on Tuesday.

1A Newberry (6-2) showed its strength by defeating a much larger 6A Buchholz (6-4) squad.

Quick Start

Newberry came out hot to start, scoring the eight runs in the first three innings. In the first, the Panthers scratched a run on a single from sophomore Olivia Tharp. They held their ground defensively to keep the Bobcats scoreless to end the bottom of the first inning.

The Panthers kept rolling in the second. With two runners on, senior Cayla Phillips hit a grounder up the middle to score one. Another run scored on a walk with the bases loaded to put Newberry up 3-0 going into the third.

Third-Inning Thriller

Both teams turned up the heat in the third inning. Newberry struck first, recording five runs. Freshman Chloe Jones drew first blood, stealing her way around the bases after being hit by a pitch to put her team up 4-0. With two outs, the Panthers loaded the bases before junior Madison Krecker laid down a bunt for an RBI single.

Senior Hollie Pabst hit a two-run single and another run-scoring single from Tharp put Newberry up 8-0.

After going scoreless in the first two innings, it looked like the Bobcats’ struggles would continue after Newberry recorded two quick outs to start the home third.

But Buchholz was not about to go down without a fight. The Bobcats went on a scoring frenzy, matching Newberry’s five runs with five of their own. The Bobcats’ effort included two doubles and two steals of home.

Pitching Perseverance

Despite the high scoring in the third, both teams opted to let their pitchers finish the game. Newberry’s Madison Rodgers was up and down throughout the game, walking five batters and recording seven strikeouts. Sophomore Jurnee Reed struggled for Buchholz, hitting five batters and walking three. She battled back with four strikeouts.

Keeping It Close

Newberry couldn’t score after the third inning, struggling to find its rhythm. It opened the door for Buchholz to make things interesting. The Bobcats played strong defense with three-up, three-down innings in the sixth and seventh.

Going into the bottom of the seventh, the Bobcats still had a three-run deficit to make up. The Panthers quickly put away Buchholz’s first two batters.

But all hope was not lost, as the Bobcats loaded the bases after two hits and a bobbled ball by the pitcher. Sophomore Madison Blackford hit a hard line drive, which was dropped by the pitcher, to score another run and make it 8-6. The next batter flew out to left field to end the game.

Up Next

The Panthers host the Hawthorne Hornets (1-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Buchholz will host North Marion (5-3) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.