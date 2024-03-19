Long Beach State, Dan Monson Agree to Part Ways

Share Facebook

Long Beach State and head coach Dan Monson mutually agreed to part ways despite his team clinching a spot in March Madness.

Long Beach State Athletics and Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Monson have agreed to mutually part ways following the conclusion of this season. Monson will depart from the program following 17 seasons at the helm of Long Beach State Men’s Basketball. #GoBeach pic.twitter.com/qAr6mBlXcu — LBSU Athletics (@LBSUAthletics) March 11, 2024

After a 17-year tenure coaching at Long Beach State, the two sides mutually agreed to part ways after the NCAA Tournament. The 49ers will go a different direction with a new coach under the helm next season.

March Madness

Long Beach State arguably had a shocking berth into March Madness, all things considered.

After a tense Big West championship game against UC Davis, winning 74-70, it’s hard not to envision the current status of Coach Monson. Monson will lead the charge in the Tournament amid the firing. For a team who was in the midst of a five-game skid and a mediocre 18-14 regular season record, Long Beach State will face the best of the best. While the path to make a deep run in the Tournament is going to be difficult for the 49ers, guard Marcus Tsohonis is a player to keep an eye on.

After the 49ers took down UC Davis, the postgame show was filled with emotions for Coach Monson. Coach discussed the thrill returning to March Madness and the amount of excitement that has been circulating in Long Beach.

Congratulations to Aboubacar Traore, Lassina Traore, and Marcus Tsohonis for being named to the All-Big West Tournament Team! Aboubacar Traore was also named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.#GoBeach pic.twitter.com/0z3DAqHSTi — Long Beach State Men's Basketball (@LBSUMBB) March 18, 2024

Big-Stage Matchup

The stage is set for the 49ers as the March Madness bracket, seedings and placement are official. With the tournament set to commence this week, the 49ers will battle it out against Arizona in round one.

Taking a look at how Arizona has played this season, the Wildcats been among the most legitimate contenders to make a run for the title.

The Wildcats peaked as one of the top-ranked teams during the course of play in the regular season. However, the team dealt with a few minor hiccups nearing the conclusion of the regular season, but regrouped to be in firm command and re-entered the conversation as top contenders.

The March Madness journey will begin with No. 2 Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State.