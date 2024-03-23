Florida Lacrosse Continues Win Streak, Dominates Old Dominion

Share Facebook

The No. 11 Gators lacrosse team opened AAC play Saturday with a dominant win over the Old Dominion Monarchs at Dizney Stadium, 19-4, to extend several winning streaks.

Maggi Hall and Danielle Pavinelli combined for nine of the Gators’ goals to stretch UF’s overall winning streak to nine games and to 13 consecutive regular-season home wins.

Hall led the Gators (9-2) with five goals and two assists.

Pavinelli finished with four goals and two assists.

back 2 back goals for @dpavinelli 🔹her 4th of the day ⚡ Q2 | Florida 11, ODU 2#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/wsAlCtxx0j — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 23, 2024

Emily Heller and Sarah Falk each scored two goals.

From early on, it was evident the game would end in Florida’s favor.

Liz Harrison commanded the draws and set the program record for draw controls in a season with 128. She finished the game with 14.

Liz Harrison sets the new season draw control record with 128 and counting 😎#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/jwOjzbX83t — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 23, 2024

The Gators scored five goals in the first quarter and held the Monarchs (3-8, 0-2) to just one.

UF broke the game open in the second quarter. The Monarchs added one, but the Gators responded with an 8-0 scoring run before heading into the locker room at halftime.

The second half was quieter for both teams. The Monarchs comeback attempts were futile with just two more goals, while the Gators added five.

Georgia Hoey held down the fort for the majority of the game. In her almost 40 minutes played, the goalkeeper got the win and saved three goals while allowing three.

Elyse Finnelle finished the last 20 minutes with three saves and one goal allowed.

Up Next

Florida continues its conference homestand with a 3 p.m. Wednesday match with Liberty University.