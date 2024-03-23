Three Gators Earn Top-Five Finishes To Conclude Day 3

Share Facebook

Three Florida Gators earned top-five finishes and six totaled All-American honors in Day 3 of the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships in Gabrielson Natatorium at Athens, Ga., on Friday.

Friday Results

Junior Emma Weyant entered the 400 IM Final as a top seed, swimming a personal best of 4:00.98. Her 4.00 time recorded UF’s second-best time in program history. She claimed her third All-American honor in the event.

Freshman Bella Sims earned her second national title of the week competing in the 200 freestyle. She tied her season best with a time of 1:40.90 for the program, SEC and pool record. Her performance marked Florida’s seventh national title in the event.

“I like to win, so I definitely try to push myself in the front half,” Sims said.” Knowing that I’m ahead gives me a lot of confidence to push myself even further.”

To add 12 points to Florida’s overall score, Gainesville native Isabel Ivey recorded a 1:43.79 in the 200 Free. The senior finished seventh to earn her second individual All-American status, as well as a 200 Free All-American honor.

Junior Olivia Peoples recorded her best NCAA finish in the SEC 100 Fly with a time of 50.93 and sixth place overall to mark All-American honor of the week.

In the final event of the night, the 400 Medley Relay Team of Sims, Molly Mayne, Peoples and Ivey recorded a time of 3:25.64 to earn fourth place in the nation. Florida added 30 points to its overall score. Sims tied the SEC record of 50.02 in the 100 backstroke.

Diving

Carina Lumia and Camyla Monroy competed in the 3-meter for Florida. Monroy scored 281.50 points for 20th overall. She will compete in her first NCAA Championship appearance Saturday.

Lumia improved her last NCAA performance with a score of 261.40 in all six dives and finished 33rd overall.

Up Next

The championships conclude Saturday. Florida competes in the prelims and the final at 6 p.m. Florida is third with 267 points to trail leader Virginia (360.5) and second-place Texas (319).