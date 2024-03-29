Florida
University of Florida’s Pete Bretzmann takes a breather after competing in the Men’s 400m IM event during the matchup between UF and the University of Virginia at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Oct 13, 2023. (Caleb Ross/WRUF)

Florida Men’s Swimming and Diving Wins 2 National Titles On Day 2 of NCAAs

The Florida Gators men’s swimming and diving team won two national titles and set six all-time best finishes on Day 2 of the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Swim Records

UF sophomore Josh Liendo earned his first individual title of the meet, setting a personal best of 18.07 in the 50 Free. His time marks the second best in Gator history after Caleb Dressel’s 17.63.

“I was just in my own lane and doing my own thing,” Liendo said. “I want to get it done for the guys. It’s a really tough meet and I want to keep the momentum going,”

The 200 free relay team of Liendo (18.25), Adam Chaney (18.29), Julian Smith (18.51) and Macguire McDuff (18.44) became back-to-back NCAA champions. They recorded a time of 1:13.49 to earn Florida’s third consecutive title. Their time also set a pool record for IU’s Natatorium.

Jake Mitchell swam a personal best in the 500 free with a time of 4:10.48. He earned first place in his heat and ninth overall to tie for fourth best in Gator history. Giovanni Linscheer followed in the 500 free, swimming a personal best of 4:11.84. The sophomore marked his name in the eighth-best spot in Florida’s Top-10 times.

Chaney and Ed Fullum-Huot also added to Florida’s score, competing in the 50 free. Fullum Huot’s 19.07 was just 0.03 off his personal best time (19.04). The sophomore finished 13th overall and fifth in the consolation final. Chaney recorded a time of 19.15 to place 15th overall and seventh in consolation.

Diving Results

Three Gators took part in the 1-meter. Peyton Donald scored back-to-back 63.00’s to rise on the scoreboard. In the consolation final, the sophomore scored above 50.00 in all six dives to place 14th. He improved from his 40th-place finish in last year’s NCAA Championships.

Anton Svirskyi scored 294.85 to finish 36th. Freshman diver Conor Gesing made his first NCAA appearance and earned 38th place with 287.55.

Up Next

Florida competes in seven events Friday on Day 3 of the championships. The Gators (161 points) are in third place behind Arizona (201) and California (169).

