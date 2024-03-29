Rays, Marlins Lose; Langford Makes MLB Debut

Share Facebook

The Major League Baseball season is underway with Opening Day concluding Thursday night. The Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins were unable to come out with wins.

Former Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford made his major league debut with the Texas Rangers, as well.

Rays Lose to Rival Toronto

The Rays lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2, Thursday afternoon.

On the fifth pitch of the game from Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios, Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz hit a home run to the left field corner for the Rays’ first run of the season.

A George Springer solo home run tied the game in the fourth inning and it was all Blue Jays from there.

Literally impossible to get off to a better start. pic.twitter.com/hg9Wmxv0CF — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 28, 2024

Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin gave up three home runs to record the loss. He surrendered six runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings of work. Berrios got the win for the Blue Jays after pitching six innings, giving up two runs on six hits.

Tampa Bay and Toronto continue their four-game series Friday with first pitch set for 6:50 p.m.

Pirates Beat Marlins in 12 Innings

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Miami Marlins 6-5.

Starting off 2024 with a comeback dub!#RaiseIt 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/5YywpoWmLi — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 28, 2024

Miami hitters came out swinging against Pirates starter Mitch Keller, scoring five runs on seven hits. However, the bats turned silent as the Pittsburgh relievers only allowed one hit for the remainder of the contest.

Pittsburgh came back from a 5-2 deficit to tie the game in the top of the eighth. Oneil Cruz hit a home run to knot the game at five. After three scoreless innings, Jared Triolo singled in the top of the 12th to give Pittsburgh the lead. Miami was unable to answer in the bottom of the inning.

Reliever Declan Cronin recorded the loss for the Marlins. Pittsburgh’s Luis Ortiz got the win in relief. Jose Hernandez closed out the game, getting his first MLB save.

The Marlins will continue their four-games series with the Pirates on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

We still have the weekend on deck. See you tomorrow, Miami: https://t.co/5rOTQv6054 pic.twitter.com/6K62z16xUK — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 29, 2024

Wyatt Langford in MLB Debut

Less than a year after playing in the College World Series, former UF standout Wyatt Langford made his major league debut for the Rangers. Only playing in four games his freshman year, Texas took the outfielder as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

He recorded his first career RBI with a deep sacrifice fly to right-center field in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 1-1. Then in the sixth, Langford recorded his first major league hit on a ground ball to Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. Langford beat Swanson’s throw to first.

Earning that first Big League knock! 🏃 pic.twitter.com/mxPrKwz2IP — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 29, 2024

Langford finished Opening Day 1-for-3 with a walk.

The defending World Champion Rangers won 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th thanks to a Jonah Heim single. Texas continues the three-game series with the Cubs on Saturday.