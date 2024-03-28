Florida swimmer Zoe Dixon competes in the 200 Fly at the The Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) which hosted the Sunshine Showdown featuring UF vs. FSU Men and Women’s Swim Meet on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Ocala, FL. Teams competed in 16 events including the 100s and 200s of each stroke in addition to 50, 500, 1650 free, and 400 IM. The meet will start off with the 200 medley relay and finish with the 200 free relay. Florida holds the advantage in both series, 59-24-1 for the men, dating back to 1956, and 46-3 for the women. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2023

Florida Men Set NCAA Record in 200 Medley Relay

Lance Williams March 28, 2024 Feature Sports News, Gators Swimming and Diving, NCAA 16 Views

Florida set a collegiate record to win the national championship in the 200-yard medley relay on Day 1 of the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Relays

Day 1 consisted of only relays.

The UF team of Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, Josh Liendo and Macguire McDuff set NCAA, meet, U.S. Open, pool and program records with their time of 1:20.15 in the 200-yard medley.

In the 800-yard medley relay, McDuff, Smith, Oskar Lindholm and Jake Mitchell combined to go 6:08.00 to finish fourth.

Preview

The Gators are tied for first with California at 70.0.

The event continues Thursday with prelims starting at 10 a.m. The Florida men are looking for their third NCAA title in program history.

