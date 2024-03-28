Florida Men Set NCAA Record in 200 Medley Relay

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida set a collegiate record to win the national championship in the 200-yard medley relay on Day 1 of the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Good start. 200 Medley Relay National Champions!! Setting a new NCAA, Championships and Program record! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/AnwB2XXkS1 — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 27, 2024

Relays

Day 1 consisted of only relays.

The UF team of Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, Josh Liendo and Macguire McDuff set NCAA, meet, U.S. Open, pool and program records with their time of 1:20.15 in the 200-yard medley.

Opening night ✅ Jake Mitchell’s 1:30.89 split gave Florida the comeback for 4th!! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/6FEdpHAIjU — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 27, 2024

In the 800-yard medley relay, McDuff, Smith, Oskar Lindholm and Jake Mitchell combined to go 6:08.00 to finish fourth.

Preview

The Gators are tied for first with California at 70.0.

The event continues Thursday with prelims starting at 10 a.m. The Florida men are looking for their third NCAA title in program history.