Florida’s Josh Liendo Wins 100 Fly in NCAAs

Share Facebook

Twitter

Josh Liendo won the 100-yard butterfly in Day 3 of the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in Indianapolis on Friday.

Josh Liendo swims the second-fastest time in history!!! 100Y Butterfly National Champ 😮‍💨😮‍💨#GoGators pic.twitter.com/XpBXAEsrDg — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 29, 2024

The Gators sit in third in the standings with 273.0 points. Arizona State leads with 343.0 points and California is second at 286.5.

Performances

The finals started with the 400-yard IM. Mason Laur finished sixth at 3:37.98, with Gio Linscheer coming in seventh at 3:39.90. In the consolation final, Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero went 3:43.01 to finish 16th.

Liendo’s 100-yard fly time of 43.07 was the second fastest time in history, only behind former UF standout Caeleb Dressel who went 42.80 in 2018. Scotty Buff was 12th at 44.88. He also won the 50 Free earlier this meet and was a member on the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay winning teams.

In the 200-yard free, junior Macguire McDuff came in 10th with 1:31.83. Jake Mitchell was 13th with a time of 1:31.92.

Julian Smith went 51.18 to finish seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. Aleksas Savickas was ninth at 51.06.

Senior Adam Chaney set a program record in the 100-yard backstroke to come in third at 43.99. Freshman Jonny Marshall also landed all-American status, with a time of 44.86 to finish eighth. Buff came in 16th, going 45.33.

The Gators men were seeded second in the 400-yard medley relay with a seed time of 3:00.32. After the third leg, the group was in second, until McDuff left the block too early, resulting in a disqualification. Had they finished second, the Gators would’ve added 34 points to their team total.

School record for Adam Chaney 🐊 Jonny Marshall finishes 8th in his first NCAA Championships!! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/fpaan3iC95 — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 29, 2024

Shifting to the springboard, Skip Donald‘s score of 355.30 placed him 16th in the 3-meter.

Up Next

The meet ends Saturday with prelims starting at 10 a.m. and the finals at 6 p.m. The UF men are looking for the program’s third NCAA title.