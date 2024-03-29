Cade Kurland Leads Gators To Walk-Off Win Over Mississippi State

Share Facebook

Entering the bottom of the ninth inning against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, things looked bleak for the Florida Gators. Facing a two-run deficit, they needed a miracle and a half-and-a-half if they were going to win this ballgame. But even with their backs pinned against the wall, the Gators refused to back down.

Junior right fielder Ty Evans cut the deficit to one run with a well-hit single into left field. Two at-bats, senior left fielder Tyler Shelnut secured a bases-loaded walk to tie the game up. Sophomore second baseman Cade Kurland now had an opportunity to play hero for Florida, and he took it.

Kurland knocked in a game-winning RBI-single to lead the Gators (15-10, 5-2 SEC) to a 7-6 walk-off win over the Bulldogs (18-9, 3-4 SEC) on Friday night. After only recording three hits in the first seven innings of this ballgame, Florida blasted out five hits in the final two frames for a thrilling comeback victory.

Senior catcher Tanner Garrison, Evans and Kurland all recorded two hits on the evening for the Gators. Garrison and Evans also each knocked out a long ball early on in the ballgame, while both of Kurland’s hits came later in the night.

On the mound, junior right-hander Brandon Neely couldn’t put the pieces together in his first start of the season. Neely lasted for 3 1/3 innings on the bump, finishing with a line of five hits, two walks, five runs and four strikeouts. Nevertheless, Florida’s bullpen came together to limit MSU to just one run in the final five innings.

“I’m really proud of the way that Cade Fisher pitched tonight,” UF head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “Without that performance, we wouldn’t have won the ballgame. Blake Purnell came in and did his job in the eighth… And obviously, [Luke McNeillie] came in [the ninth] and did a good job.

Florida Starts Off Strong

Evans wasted no time in cracking the scoreboard for the Gators. In Florida’s second at-bat of the game, he knocked a deep fly ball into right field. The crowd held its breath as the ball kept on carrying through the air. Eventually, it landed just beyond the right field berm. Evans trotted around the bases as the crowd roared in approval, with Florida now up to an early 1-0 lead.

After some more back-and-forth tussling early in the evening, the Bulldogs got their run back in the top of the third. MSU sophomore short stop David Mershon picked up a two-out walk and stole second base to give his squad a runner in scoring position.

Sophomore right fielder Dakota Jordan immediately capitalized on this opportunity. With the count at 2-2, Jordan belted a single into left-center to bring Mershon home.

But it only took the Gators one at-bat to snatch their lead right back. Facing a full count to lead off the bottom of the frame, Garrison smacked a ball deep into left and past the Bulldogs bullpen. Just like that, Florida’s lead was now back up to 2-1.

“I got to that 3-2 count, and I had a really good feeling he was going to throw me a fastball,” Garrison said. “I saw his fastball really well the first two times he threw it, so I was gearing up for it.”

Four Runs In The Fourth For The Bulldogs

With the game still hanging in the balance after three innings, Mississippi State put the pedal to the metal in the top of the fourth. The Bulldogs landed runners on the corners early in the frame via a hit-by-pitch on junior left fielder Aaron Downs and a single from senior third baseman Logan Kohler. Sophomore designated hitter Bryce Chance then drilled a single through the right side to score Downs and tie the game back up.

In the next at-bat, senior catcher Johnny Long landed on first via a walk to load the bases for the Bulldogs. Senior second baseman Amani Larry was then hit by a pitch to inadvertently bring Kohler home. O’Sullivan subsequently made the decision to pull the plug on Neely, but the damage had already been done.

Sophomore left-hander Cade Fisher inherited Neely’s jam with just one out in the top of the fourth. He eventually retired the side, but not before the Bulldogs drove in two more runs on a sacrifice fly and bases-loaded walk. As the dust finally settled, Florida had suddenly gone from a 2-1 lead to a 5-2 deficit.

Racing Towards A Photo-Finish

Fisher did everything in his power to keep the Gators afloat as the game went on. The lefty pitched 3 1/3 innings, finishing with a line of three hits, two walks, one run and five strikeouts. The one run came in the seventh inning after Fisher had already been removed from the game.

Junior right-hander Fisher Jameson entered the ballgame with a runner on second and two outs in the top of the seventh. Chance immediately welcomed him to the ballgame by knocking the first pitch he saw a single into shallow center field for an RBI single. As Florida’s offense continued to sputter, Mississippi State kept finding new ways to pile on to a now 6-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Gators finally started to show some signs of life in the batter’s box. After junior shortstop Colby Shelton and Evans led off the frame with a pair of walks, both runners advanced into scoring position on a Jac Caglianone groundout.

Shelton ended up scoring on a line out from senior left fielder Tyler Shelnut, but Florida now had two outs on the board. With Evans still at second base, it was now or never for Kurland. Facing a 1-2 count, the sophomore second baseman belted a line drive down the left field line for an RBI double.

Nevertheless, the excitement across the ballpark from Kurland’s clutch hit was short-lived. In the following at-bat, junior designated hitter Luke Heyman flied out to right field, stranding the run at second base.

Freshman right-hander Luke McNeillie took the mound for Florida in the top of the ninth and got right to work. McNeillie sat down all three batters he faced on strikes to keep the Bulldogs at bay. Even then, the Gators still needed some ninth-inning magic, as they trailed by two runs.

Fox On The Run: Cade Kurland Wins The Game

Leading off the bottom of the ninth, freshman outfielder Hayden Yost blasted a single into left field. Senior pinch hitter Armando Albert followed up with a walk to land the potential game-tying run on the base paths. Redshirt sophomore center fielder Michael Robertson and Shelton struck out swinging in the following two at-bats, putting Florida’s comeback hopes in jeopardy.

But Evans got the Gators right back on track. Evans cracked a single into left to bring Yost home and narrow the deficit to 6-5. Caglianone followed up with a base hit into shallow left to load the bases back up for Florida. As Shelnut came back up to the plate, this next at-bat was for all the marbles.

Shelnut initially fell behind in the count, with the Bulldogs coming within one strike of sending the Gators packing. But Shelnut hung on to secure a six-pitch bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 6-6. Now, it all came down to Cade Kurland’s final at-bat.

Initially, he fell behind 0-2 in the count. The fans in attendance held their breath in anticipation for what could be the final pitch of the ballgame. The pitch came in, and Kurland let his bat rip. The ball flew off his bat and right past the MSU second baseman into center field. As Evans crossed home plate and the crowd went wild, Kurland let it all out at first base.

“I was just screaming,” Kurland said. “I totally blacked out. It was awesome, and it’s something I’ll never forget.”

NEVER COUNT US OUT ⚡#GoGators // 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/FyJ9nEwSv5 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 30, 2024

Up Next

The Gators and Bulldogs will return to Condron Ballpark on Saturday evening for game two of their SEC showdown. Freshman right-hander Liam Peterson will take to the bump for Florida, while sophomore switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is expected to start for Mississippi State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.