Pat Dooley’s High Five: These UF NCAA Tournament Loses Still Sting

A week ago today I received a text from a good buddy who was a classmate of mine.

“This one stings,” was how the text ended.

Yeah, that 102-100 loss to Colorado in the NCAA Tournament did sting a lot and was not easy to get over.

It felt like a good time for The High Five to look at the five losses in the NCAA Tournament that stung the most:

South Carolina 2017

I think a lot of this pain comes from the fact Gator fans barely had time to celebrate the Chris Chiozza shot in the Sweet 16 before losing to an SEC team in the Elite Eight.

Manhattan 2004

The sick feeling took a while to dissipate. Mainly because I looked forward to the tournament every year and I was making a return reservation at 3:30 p.m. the first day of the tournament. Florida lost one of those classic 5 vs. 12 matchups and almost seemed disinterested. They were beaten in every statistical category.

Creighton 2002

This was another 5 vs. 12 loss for Florida, this time in Chicago in the first round. Brett Nelson went 4-for-19 with a bruise under his eye after a scuffle with Ladarius Halton during a practice in Gainesville.

Villanova 2005

We thought it would be different because Florida had just won its first SEC Tournament. But in the second round, it did not go well and Anthony Roberson punctuated the frustration by throwing his jersey in a garbage can as he left the court.

Duke 1994

Dan Cross should not have been called for a foul. That said, we were all so excited Florida went to the Final Four and could not be disappointed with the effort. But it still hurt.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on "The Tailgate" along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.