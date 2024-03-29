Gators Softball Blows Six-Run Lead, Drops First Game Against Bulldogs

Share Facebook

The No. 10 Florida Gators softball team lost to the No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 13-12, at Nusz Park in Starkville on Thursday.

The Gators (29-5, 5-2 SEC) led by as many as six runs, but the Bulldogs (25-7, 6-4) rallied for seven runs in the sixth inning to stun UF.

Pitching Miscues

Coming into Thursday’s game, the Gators’ pitching staff was one of the team’s strong suits. But the pitching staff combined for their worst performance of the season, allowing 13 runs on 14 hits.

Seven of the Bulldogs’ 13 runs came in the sixth inning. The disastrous inning for the Gators started with a harmless double off of starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock.

By the time the inning was over, the Gators had given up eight hits, committed two errors and sent out three pitchers. The Gators were unable to respond with a rally of their own and fell to the Bulldogs in seven innings.

B1 | Rothrock retires the side in order 1-2-3 and has two strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/2p8IR4BtL5 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 28, 2024

Offense Stays Red Hot

The UF batters, however, continue to come through. They scored 12 runs on 11 hits, including two home runs. Coming into the game, the Gators averaged nine runs per game, making them the third highest scoring offense in the country.

Reagan Walsh continued her dominance, securing three hits and three RBIs. Korbe Otis also had a big day, driving in three runs on a walk and a triple. Ava Brown and Baylee Goddard each hit a home run for the Gators.

What’s Next

The Gators have a chance to redeem themselves with two more games against the Bulldogs on Friday at 5 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. Saturday (both games on SEC Network+). The Gators have yet to lose a series against an SEC opponent, winning two out of three games against Alabama and sweeping Kentucky.

They follow it up with a Wednesday matchup against Stetson in DeLand before coming back to Gainesville for a huge three-game series with the LSU Tigers.