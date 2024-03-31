Florida Places 3rd At NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Share Facebook

Florida finished in third place at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday, the second-best finish in program history.

The last time both the UF women’s and men’s team finished in the top three was 37 years ago in 1987. The UF women’s team finished third at the NCAA Championships last week in Athens, Ga. The UF men have 11 third-place finishes in program history, with the last in 2022.

Final-Day Results

Josh Liendo earned yet another individual national title in the 100 free with a time of 40.20 seconds on Saturday in Indianapolis. The sophomore contributed 154 of Florida’s total points. All three title times in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Fly sit second-best for their event.

Liendo defends his 100Y Free Title to go 3/3 in individual events this week

Divers Skip Donald and Anton Svirsky both placed 31st and 40th in preliminaries, failing to qualify for the platform finals.

In the 1,650 free, sophomore Giovanni Linscheer placed second with a time of 14:36.01 seconds and freshman Andrew Taylor followed in third with a time of 14:37.80 seconds.

In the 400 free relay, Liendo, Adam Chaney, Julian Smith and Macguire McDuff finished the event in 2:44.21 seconds and claimed second place.

Florida, which won its 12th consecutive SEC Championship on Feb. 24, tallied a total of 30 top-16 finishes and recorded 18 top-10 program bests and 14 Gators earned 39 All-American honors in the four-day national championships.

Arizona State won the NCAA title with a score of 523.5. California was second at 444.5. Florida had 387 points for third.