Double-Win Weekend For Gators Women’s Tennis

The No. 14 Florida women’s tennis team took down Mississippi State and Mississippi over the weekend in Gainesville.

On Friday, the Gators sent the MSU Bulldogs home without a point, 4-0. On Sunday, Ole Miss put up a fight, but left with a 4-3 loss.

Florida (12-7) is on a seven-match winning streak.

Gators vs. Bulldogs

In Florida’s sweep over Mississippi State (10-11), Qavia Lopez-Carly Briggs defeated Jayna Clemens-Maria Rizzolo for the first doubles win. Malwina Rowinska-Alicia Dudeney secured the doubles point after beating Athina Pitta-Alexandra Mikhailuk.

The first singles point was given to Briggs after taking down Rizzolo in two sets, 6-2, 6-0. Next, Lopez swept Pitta in two, 6-2, 6-1. Dudeney gave the final blow to the Bulldogs with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Chloe Cirotte.

Gators vs. Rebels

In a nail-biting doubles matchup, Rachel Gailis-Bente Spee finished first, defeating Kelsey Mize-Lucie Devier 6-1. Ole Miss tied the score with a win by Anaelle Leclercq-Ludmila Kareisova against Briggs-Lopez. The deciding match, starring Rowinska-Dudeney ended 7-6 (7-5) in favor of the Gators.

The first singles point was given to Gailis in a win against Kareisova 6-1, 6-0. The Rebels (4-5) fought back with back-to-back wins from Briana Crowley and Rachel Krzyzak.

Briggs regained the Gators’ lead by taking down Ava Hrastar 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Emma Kette tallied the final point for Ole Miss after defeating Rowinska 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Dudeney secured the match-winning point over Leclercq in a three-set battle 5-7, 7-5, 6-0.

Next up

The Gators will head to Nashville for an SEC matchup against Vanderbilt on Friday at 5 p.m.