Gators Women’s Golf Ends Regular Season With Runner-up Finish

The Florida Gators women’s golf team finished runner-up in the regular-season finale Saturday at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga.

Florida had the second-lowest round on day two with a 292 (+4) for a total tournament score of 876 (+12). It trailed just Auburn (+1), which won the event by 11 shots.

Season Success

The Gators finished top-7 in all nine tournaments on the season. They had three wins on the year, along with seven top-5 and six top-3 finishes. They will now prepare for the SEC Championship just a year after losing to the eventual winner Texas A&M in the semifinals.

Tournament Standouts

Inès Archer also finished runner-up in the individual ranks, leading the lineup with a career-best T2 outing for her third top-10 and fifth top-25 in her first collegiate season. After setting her season-best round with a 67 (-5) in round two, she followed up with a 71 (-1) in the final round for a 54-hole score of 213 (-1). She has recorded back-to-back team-best finishes (T7 at Briar’s Creek).

Freshman Paula Francisco finished top 10 in the tournament, tying for seventh. It was her fourth top-25 finish of the season.

Next up

The Gators will head to Belleair, Fla., from April 12-16 for the SEC Championships at Pelican Golf Club.