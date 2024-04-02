P.K. Yonge Baseball Pummels Eastside, 26-5

Share Facebook

The Eastside Rams were run-ruled in four innings by the visiting P.K. Yonge Blue Wave, 26-5, on Tuesday.

First-Inning Scoring

The Blue Wave (9-2) grabbed a quick lead to start the first inning by scoring two runs. Micah Gratto hit a leadoff single and stole second and third base. Aidan Long followed by drawing a walk and stealing second base to get two runners in scoring position. Both then scored on back-to-back RBI groundouts by Luke Sparkman and Josh Davis, respectively.

Eastside (2-11) answered with one run in the bottom of the first. After a pair of singles and a P.K. Yonge error, the Rams trailed 2-1 entering the second.

Keeping The Deficit At One

P.K. Yonge added three runs in the second inning. A double by Mack Todd and Gratto’s second single paired with two Eastside errors gave the Blue Wave a 5-1 lead.

The Rams reciprocated in the second by adding three runs of their own to make it 5-4. Eastside loaded the bases with a double, Blue Wave error and an infield single before catcher Frank Mercado cleared the bases with a three-run double.

12-Run Third

The Blue Wave turned a close game into a nightmare for the Rams in the third inning. Five hits, two walks and six Eastside errors elicited 12 runs for P.K. Yonge, moving the score to 17-4.

Pouring On The Runs

The Rams continued to struggle in the fourth inning, as they hit two batters and began to walk in runs. The Blue Wave had four hits, including a three-run single by Gratto and a three-run home run by Sparkman, to score nine runs in the inning that increased their lead to 22 runs.

Trailing 26-4, the Rams were able to scrape across one run in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Curtis Williams RBI single. Williams had two of the Rams’ five hits.

With the score 26-5 at the conclusion of the fourth inning, the game was called due to the FHSAA run rule.

Gratto drove in five runs on three hits and Sparkman drove in five on two hits and a fielder’s choice. The Blue Wave totaled 15 hits.

Up Next

Eastside looks to bounce back from its hefty loss in a visit to the Gainesville Hurricanes at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Blue Wave look to win their 10th game of the season when they host the Fort White Indians at 7 p.m. Thursday.