Offensive Explosion Leads Newberry Baseball To Win Over Gainesville

The Newberry Panthers baseball team took down the Gainesville Hurricanes 8-1 on Tuesday. They started their week strong after a two-game losing streak to end last week.

Defensive Start

The first inning saw both teams go scoreless. Newberry (13-3) got a runner on thanks to a line drive double by Braxton Brady. He stole third with one out. Gainesville (5-8) held its ground and struck out the following two batters to get out of the top of the inning.

Desmond Taylor started out hot for Newberry on the mound. He forced a groundout to the first batter and followed it with a strikeout.

He allowed one hit, but got another strikeout to get out of the inning.

Heating Up The Bats

The Panthers came out hot to start the second with first baseman Josh Morison leading off with a solo home run to right field.

After a deep triple by Taylor, Newberry scored again on an RBI single from catcher Trey Priester.

The Panthers scored another to go up 3-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning.

Pitching Frenzy

Taylor continued his strong performance in the next few innings. He kept the Hurricanes scoreless in the second and recorded another strikeout. In the third, he struck out the side. He ended the game with six strikeouts.

Newberry scored another run in the third on Josh Morison’s RBI groundout to first base.

The Panthers went scoreless in the fourth and allowed one run to make the score 4-1 going into the fifth.

Pulling Away

Morison continued his hitting dominance in the fifth with a RBI double up the left-field gap. He advanced to third on a passed ball. After a strikeout, the Hurricanes managed to strike out another batter but dropped the third strike to allow Morison to score on the throw to first. Newberry ended the inning up 6-1.

The Panthers went scoreless in the sixth and made a pitching change to Brady, who picked up where Taylor left off with a three strikeouts in the sixth.

Up Next

They turned their bats around in the top of the seventh, scoring two more runs for an 8-1 advantage to seal the win.

Newberry will host the Lafayette Hornets (12-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Gainesville will entertain the Eastside Rams (2-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday.