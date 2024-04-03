Heat Get Crucial Eastern Conference Win Against Knicks

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat defeated the visiting New York Knicks, 109-99, Tuesday for a crucial Eastern Conference win with only a few games left in the regular season.

First Half

It was a close battle in the first half, but the Heat started to take control when Jimmy Butler found Duncan Robinson for a 3-pointer to take a 18-14 lead.

Jimmy saw a wide-open Duncan and knew what to do from there 👌 pic.twitter.com/ExJj8fD2iQ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 2, 2024

Kevin Love, who had not appeared in a game since Feb. 27 due to injury, made a 3 with one minute left in the first quarter to put the Heat up 32-22.

Haywood Highsmith got in on the 3point action with one with a little under 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Heat led 58-43 at halftime.

Second Half

Terry Rozier, who the Heat acquired before the trade deadline in January, put Miami up 61-47 with a 3 of his own in the third quarter.

Not much you can do when Terry's on a heater ♨️ pic.twitter.com/LPmLlxM1ra — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 3, 2024

With about four minutes left in the game, it was tied 92-92, but the Heat went on a 10-2 run that included a shot from Bam Adebayo with about a minute left in the game to put the Heat up 104-97.

Rozier made another 3 with less than a minute left, sealing the game for Miami, up 107-99.

Rozier finished with 34 points and went 8/11 for 3s. Butler had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds. Adebayo had 15 point and nine rebounds.

Playoff Picture

Miami sits as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-33 record. If the season ended today, that mark would have the Heat in the play-in tournament. They are only half a game behind the Indiana Pacers in a tight Eastern Conference.

The Heat, with only seven games left in the regular season, will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at home Thursday at 7:30 p.m.