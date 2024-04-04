Lightning Narrow Atlantic Division Deficit, Beat Maple Leafs 4-1

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

After dropping their first two games against the Maple Leafs, the Lightning got the best of the Atlantic Division opponent. The Lightning now sit just four points behind the Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Goals Galore

Defenseman Victor Hedman got things started for the Lightning in the first period with a goal 10 minutes into the game. But Maple Leafs’ star Auston Matthews made sure the Lightning wouldn’t take a lead into the second period, scoring with a minute left.

But the Lightning controlled the game after Matthews’ goal. They responded in the second period, scoring two goals in less than nine minutes. Nicholas Paul added another goal for the Lightning in the third period, making the final score 4-1.

He really does do it all. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Gz40M0PEAh — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 4, 2024

Stars Of The Game

Starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was lights out for the Lightning, securing 28 saves while only conceding one goal. Wednesday’s game marks the 11th time this season Vasilevskiy has allowed one or fewer goals in a game.

Point and assist leader Nikita Kucherov had another stellar performance, assisting three of the Lightning’s four goals.

Center Brayden Point overtook Kucherov as the team’s leading goal scorer Wednesday, scoring his 43rd goal of the season in the second period.

You really couldn't go wrong but this… this was a good one. 😏@NewAmsterdam | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/VIDw6Gf7wL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 4, 2024

Up Next

The Lightning will remain in Canada to take on the Montreal Canadiens (29-32) on Thursday. The Lightning hold the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference but are in reach of taking over the Maple Leafs for the third seed in the Atlantic Division.

The Lightning will need a late surge to overtake the division rival in the final seven regular-season games. The Lightning close out the season with a home matchup against the Maple Leafs, which could prove to be vital for playoff seeding.