Orlando Magic 4th Seed In Eastern Conference

The Orlando Magic (45-31) haven’t competed in the playoffs since 2020 when they lost in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Cavaliers (46-31), Bucks (47-29) and Celtics (60-16). The future of the Magic looks bright in the hands of their young stars: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

Recent Matchups

The Magic are on a three-game winning streak after beating the Grizzlies 118-88, the Trail Blazers 104-103 and the Pelicans 117-108 in their last matchups.

Against the Pelicans on Wednesday night, Banchero had an impressive 32 points, six rebounds and four assists. For the season, he is averaging 22.4 points per game.

Wagner dropped 24 points, five assists and two rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field. He also shot 50% from the 3-point line and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

Don’t Let The Magic Heat Up

Don’t sleep on the rest of the Magic team, as five players scored in the double digits against the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Wagner had 20 points, Wendall Carter Jr had 17, Banchero and Suggs each scored 15 and Gary Harris had 14.

The Magic are turning into a really consistent team. Not only against the Trailblazers did multiple players score double digits, but also against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Carter Jr., Suggs and Cole Anthony had 15 points each, Banchero and Wagner had 13 points each, Markelle Fultz had 12 points and Joe Ingles had 11 points.

The Magic have a variety of scorers and are looking to make a run in the playoffs.

Up Next

The Magic will be traveling to the Spectrum Arena in Charlotte to play the Hornets (18-58) on Friday.

The Hornets are on a four-game losing streak and are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Prediction: An easy win for the Magic.