Eastside Baseball Reeling After Second Run-Rule Loss Of Week

The Eastside Rams baseball team was run-ruled for the second time in two days Thursday, 12-2, in six inning against the host Gainesville Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Ahead

Eastside (2-12) threatened to score in the top of the first inning with one out and runners in scoring position. However, Gainesville (6-8) pitcher Billy Holdsworth struck out the next two batters looking to bring the Hurricanes to the plate.

A pair of singles from the first two Gainesville batters were followed by two Eastside errors and an RBI double from James O’Ferrell to give the Hurricanes an early 3-0 lead.

Adding More

Eastside answered in the second inning by scoring two runs. After a Curtis Williams walk and Seven Douglas single, both scored on a wild pitch and passed ball, respectively, bringing the Rams within one.

In the bottom of the second, the Hurricanes batted through their lineup and scored four runs. Two walks and a hit batter put Eastside in trouble before Anthony Dang hit a two-RBI single. The Hurricanes also scored on an RBI groundout by Chris Eckhardt and an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of O’Ferrell, extending their lead to 7-2.

Hurricanes Storm To A Victory

After the second inning, the Hurricanes held the Rams to one hit the remainder of the six-inning game.

In the fifth inning, Gainesville’s bats came back to life as Broc Tucker hit a two-RBI single to put the Hurricanes up by seven. Gainesville threaten to score again with two runners in scoring position until Dang struck out looking to end the inning.

After keeping the Rams quiet, the Hurricanes quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning on back-to-back walks and a Jackson Dugan single to left. From there, the Rams hit a batter and walked the next, giving the Hurricanes two runs. Up 11-2, right fielder Zachary Kazlauskas hit an RBI single to put Gainesville ahead by 10 and end the game by run-rule.

Up Next

Eastside, which lost 26-5 in four innings to P.K. Yonge on Tuesday, looks to bounce back from their fourth-straight loss when they host the Newberry Panthers at 6 p.m. Monday.

Gainesville heads on the road to visit Ocala West Port at 6 p.m. today.