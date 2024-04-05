Gators Softball Rolls Past Hatters, Secures 25th Run-Rule Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 1o Florida Gators softball team defeated the Stetson Hatters 8-0 in five innings Thursday at Patricia Wilson Field in DeLand.

For the second time this season, the Gators (32-5), who defeated Stetson 11-2 on March 13, blew past the Hatters (12-24) in five innings.

Utter Dominance

The pitching staff earned their 17th shutout of the year. Keagan Rothrock (16-3) tossed four scoreless innings before Olivia Miller finished with a scoreless inning.

The Gators secured their 25th run-rule victory, a program record. Since starting SEC play, the Gators are 13-2 and have yet to lose a series.

Rothrock was just one of six Gators to place in the top 11 of Softball America’s positional rankings list. Four players ranked in the top two for their respective positions.

Offense Shines Again

The power hitting Gators tallied three more home runs, all from different faces. Skylar Wallace, Korbe Otis and Ariel Kowalewski each hit two-run home runs against the Hatters.

An RBI triple by Reagan Walsh and an error on Stetson’s Gia Napoli resulted in the other two runs for the Gators.

The Gators are the third-highest scoring offense in the country, only behind Miami (Ohio) and No. 1 Oklahoma. They also rank top-10 nationally in batting average, slugging percentage, doubles, home runs and stolen bases.

Up Next

The Gators (7-2 SEC) begin their biggest series of the year Saturday, a three-game sets against the No. 5 LSU Tigers (30-4, 8-4 SEC) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Gators stay in Gainesville for a rematch with USF, which they beat 12-3 on Feb. 11. The Gators then travel to Missouri to face the Tigers in another ranked-SEC matchup.