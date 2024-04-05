Buchholz Boys Lacrosse Falls Against Trinity Catholic

Share Facebook

Twitter

By Jauntre’ Gray and Liz Fernandez

Buchholz Bobcats High School boys lacrosse team lost to visiting Ocala Trinity Catholic, 9-5, on Wednesday night.

Electrifying Start

The Bobcats (6-9) and Celtics (10-4) started with an intense first quarter. There were extreme face-offs and scores from both teams. Bobcats lead scorer Jace Howard refused the immediate defeat from the Celtics. This raised tension among the teams, resulting in high strife.

Bobcats Fall

Entering the second quarter (2-2), the Celtics became unstoppable against the Bobcats. The Bobcats had a slow drive during the second and third quarters, allowing the Celtics to rise up on the scoreboard, 8-3.

Final Countdown

From the start of the fourth quarter, the Bobcats challenged the Celtics and began climbing. With just minutes on the clock, the Bobcats raised the tension. Buchholz attempted to score more, but the odds were not in their favor.

Drew King and Blake Tomlinson scored for the Bobcats, making it an 8-5 game before the Celtics sealed it with the final goal.

Buchholz score [Jauntre’ Gray]

Up Next

The Bobcats will enter the 2A-District 3 playoffs next week.

The Celtics will face the Chiles Timberwolves on Friday.