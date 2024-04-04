Final Four
Apr 4, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso (10) drives during a practice session at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Takes On NC State In Women’s Final Four

Ian Sutphin April 4, 2024 ACC, NCAA, NCAA Tournament, SEC, Women's College Basketball 10 Views

Top overall seed South Carolina will face No. 3-seeded NC State in the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday. This is South Carolina’s sixth overall appearance in the Final Four and fourth consecutive, and NC State’s second overall.

Will History Repeat Itself?

South Carolina has been here before. Last season, they were 36-0 heading into the Final Four before losing to Caitlin Clark and Iowa. This season, the Gamecocks are facing the exact same scenario: 36-0, two games away from the tenth perfect season in NCAA women’s basketball history. Furthering the déjà vu, head coach Dawn Staley once again won Naismith Coach of the Year.

Senior center Kamilla Cardoso leads the Gamecocks in scoring and rebounding with 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She was also named WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, in part due to averaging 2.5 blocks per contest.

Other team leaders include sophomore guard Raven Johnson, sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins, and freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley.

The Gamecocks have only had trouble in one tournament game, versus No. 4-seed Indiana in the Sweet Sixteen. They made swift work of No. 16-seed Presbyterian, No. 8-seed North Carolina, and No. 3-seed Oregon State in the other rounds.

Can NC State Pull Off The Upset?

While NC State’s Cinderella men’s team has captured attention across the country, their women’s team making it this far was no surprise.

The Wolfpack (31-6) lost the ACC championship to Notre Dame, but defeated No. 14-seed Chattanooga, No. 6-seed Tennessee, No. 2-seed Stanford, and No. 1-seed Texas on the way to the Final Four.

Junior guard Aziaha James has been sensational in the tournament, averaging 24 points per game and leading the Wolfpack in scoring in all of their games so far.

In order to stand a chance, NC State needs her to continue that hot streak. Other key contributors include junior guard Saniya Rivers, senior forward Mimi Collins, and senior guard Madison Hayes.

Two Games Away

South Carolina is playing for their third national championship, having previously won in 2017 and 2022. Meanwhile, NC State lost in their only previous Final Four appearance. The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 1-seed Iowa (33-4) and No. 3-seed Connecticut (33-5) in the national championship game on Sunday.

About Ian Sutphin

Check Also

Orange & Blue Sports Network

Catch the student-led broadcasts from the College of Journalism and Communications right here.

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Quarterback

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema Discusses the NFL Quarterback

With the 2024 NFL Draft coming up, NFL fans wait to see the fate of …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties