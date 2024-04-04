South Carolina Takes On NC State In Women’s Final Four

Share Facebook

Top overall seed South Carolina will face No. 3-seeded NC State in the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday. This is South Carolina’s sixth overall appearance in the Final Four and fourth consecutive, and NC State’s second overall.

Will History Repeat Itself?

South Carolina has been here before. Last season, they were 36-0 heading into the Final Four before losing to Caitlin Clark and Iowa. This season, the Gamecocks are facing the exact same scenario: 36-0, two games away from the tenth perfect season in NCAA women’s basketball history. Furthering the déjà vu, head coach Dawn Staley once again won Naismith Coach of the Year.

🏆 The One, The Only 🏆 Dawn Staley has been named the @NaismithTrophy Coach of the Year!! She is the first coach to receive the award 3 years in a row. pic.twitter.com/3XFK34MuLS — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 3, 2024

Senior center Kamilla Cardoso leads the Gamecocks in scoring and rebounding with 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She was also named WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, in part due to averaging 2.5 blocks per contest.

Other team leaders include sophomore guard Raven Johnson, sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins, and freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley.

The rim proctor – @Kamillascsilva is the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year!https://t.co/95sL1SpZti pic.twitter.com/cjMs7RYZs9 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 3, 2024

The Gamecocks have only had trouble in one tournament game, versus No. 4-seed Indiana in the Sweet Sixteen. They made swift work of No. 16-seed Presbyterian, No. 8-seed North Carolina, and No. 3-seed Oregon State in the other rounds.

Can NC State Pull Off The Upset?

While NC State’s Cinderella men’s team has captured attention across the country, their women’s team making it this far was no surprise.

The Wolfpack (31-6) lost the ACC championship to Notre Dame, but defeated No. 14-seed Chattanooga, No. 6-seed Tennessee, No. 2-seed Stanford, and No. 1-seed Texas on the way to the Final Four.

Junior guard Aziaha James has been sensational in the tournament, averaging 24 points per game and leading the Wolfpack in scoring in all of their games so far.

In order to stand a chance, NC State needs her to continue that hot streak. Other key contributors include junior guard Saniya Rivers, senior forward Mimi Collins, and senior guard Madison Hayes.

Two Games Away

South Carolina is playing for their third national championship, having previously won in 2017 and 2022. Meanwhile, NC State lost in their only previous Final Four appearance. The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 1-seed Iowa (33-4) and No. 3-seed Connecticut (33-5) in the national championship game on Sunday.