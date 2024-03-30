Gators Lacrosse Wins 11th Game In Row, Downs Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

No. 11 Florida Gators lacrosse team extended its win streak to 11 games Saturday with a 20-5 win against Vanderbilt.

They Gators are now 2-0 in AAC conference play and 11-2 overall on the season.

Vanderbilt (6-4, 0-2 AAC) got on the board first about three minutes in the first quarter.

The Gators then scored two goals in less than a minute to go up 2-1.

The host Commodores then tied it 2-2 one minute later and then scored again to take a 3-2 lead.

UF then responded with three goals of their own to take a 5-3 lead, but Vanderbilt had another response, making it 5-4. Danielle Pavinelli scored with eight seconds left in the first quarter to make it 6-4.

In the second quarter, it was all Gators. They scored eight unanswered goals to go up 14-4 at halftime. Vanderbilt did not score in the second quarter.

The Commodores got back on the board two and a half minutes into the third quarter. The Gators still had a significant lead up 14-5.

From there, the Gators scored six more goals in the third and fourth quarters to make it 20-5. The Commodores only had one goal in the second half of the game.

It marks the fifth game in a row the Gators have won by at least 13 goals. Pavinelli had a season-high five goals and Ashley Gonzalez had a season-high six points.

Up Next

The Gators continue conference play at East Carolina University at noon April 6.