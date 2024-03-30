Gators lacrosse senior Madison Waters goes to shoot the ball in the team's win over Liberty University on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of Katie Park.

Gators Lacrosse Wins 11th Game In Row, Downs Vanderbilt

Regan Roberts March 30, 2024

No. 11 Florida Gators lacrosse team extended its win streak to 11 games Saturday with a 20-5 win against Vanderbilt.

They Gators are now 2-0 in AAC conference play and 11-2 overall on the season.

Vanderbilt (6-4, 0-2 AAC) got on the board first about three minutes in the first quarter.

The Gators then scored two goals in less than a minute to go up 2-1.

The host Commodores then tied it 2-2 one minute later and then scored again to take a 3-2 lead.

UF then responded with three goals of their own to take a 5-3 lead, but Vanderbilt had another response, making it 5-4. Danielle Pavinelli scored with eight seconds left in the first quarter to make it 6-4.

In the second quarter, it was all Gators. They scored eight unanswered goals to go up 14-4 at halftime. Vanderbilt did not score in the second quarter.

The Commodores got back on the board two and a half minutes into the third quarter. The Gators still had a significant lead up 14-5.

From there, the Gators scored six more goals in the third and fourth quarters to make it 20-5. The Commodores only had one goal in the second half of the game.

It marks the fifth game in a row the Gators have won by at least 13 goals. Pavinelli had a season-high five goals and Ashley Gonzalez had a season-high six points.

Up Next

The Gators continue conference play at East Carolina University at noon April 6.

