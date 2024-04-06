Gators Open Weekend Series With Extra-Inning Loss At Missouri

Share Facebook

Entering the month of April, the Florida Gators had won three consecutive SEC series. In their series opener against the Missouri Tigers on Friday night, however, the Gators did not have as much luck.

No. 6 Florida (17-12, 6-4 SEC) only recorded a season-low two hits en route to a 2-1 loss against the Tigers (13-18, 2-8) in Columbia. Florida’s only run came on a solo home run from junior designated hitter Luke Heyman in the eighth.

Junior pitcher Brandon Neely fared much better in his second start for UF. Neely tossed out five innings, finishing with a line of four hits, three walks, one run and three strikeouts.

Friday Night Pitcher’s Duel

The Tigers struck first in the bottom of the opening frame. Missouri outfielder Jeric Curtis led off with a triple down the right field line. He went on to score in the following at-bat via a sacrifice ground out from Jackson Beaman.

Florida struggled to muster a response. In the first seven innings, the Gators only recorded a single hit, courtesy of a infield single from Jac Caglianone.

Eventually, Heyman broke through in the top of the eighth.

But from there, the Gators could not get anything going. Missouri won the game in the bottom of the 11th inning on an RBI single from catcher Jedier Hernandez.

Up Next

The Gators and Tigers will return to Taylor Stadium on Saturday for Game 2. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. UF will start righty Liam Peterson (1-3, 8.31 ERA) and Missouri will go with right-hander Javyn Pimental (1-1, 2.60).