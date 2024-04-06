Florida’s Cam Jackson Says Gators Will Be Ready For Task Ahead

Share Facebook

Florida senior defensive lineman Cam Jackson says the Gators will be prepared to play the hardest schedule in the nation come fall.

The return to UF

Jackson said coming back to UF for the senior year was not an easy choice. He turned 21 and decided to return to UF, thanks to the support of his mom, family and coach Billy Napier.

The team

Jackson talked about the relationship between the teammates, especially with assistant coach of the defensive line Gerald Chatman. He said Chatman is a great coach who makes sure UF athletes are prepared for the games. Chatman likes to have fun with his athletes, but he wants his players to work hard during the training, Jackson said.

The trainings

He said he is ready to play and feels much better after losing weight, thanks to the nutrition and the hard trainings:

The Teammates

Jackson talked about his teammates and especially freshman LJ McCray. He said how they are training together and how McCray is improving in every practice. He also talked about mentoring the freshmen because he is a senior.

The Nutrition

He said he stopped to eat late-night food and is eating regularly. He feels ready to play and wants to train harder every day for the season.

The Gators open the regular season Aug. 31 against Miami in The Swamp.