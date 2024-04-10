Playoff-Bound Lightning Strike Down Blue Jackets

Share Facebook

Twitter

The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Tuesday night at Amalie Arena.

Nikita Kucherov picked up his fourth straight three-point game with three assists and Steven Stamkos, who had three goals and an assist.

Anthony Cirelli and Stamkos scored 16 seconds apart to break an early third-period tie before Stamkos made it 5-2 on an empty-netter. Stamkos is the first Tampa Bay player to have three straight multi-goal games, making him the sixth NHL player 34 or older to do it.

Game Recap

Brayden Point scored in the first period for the Lightning with Kucherov and Anthony Duclair assisting. Kirill Marchenko for the Blue Jackets evened the score at 1-1. Cole Sillinger and Damon Severson with the assist for Columbus.

In the second period, Marchenko scored on a power play for Columbus to take the lead until Stamkos returned the favor by scoring on a power play as well. The contest entered the third period tied at 2-2.

Power play 🤝 Steven Stamkos pic.twitter.com/pRJQr0h3Wx — x – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 10, 2024

Cirelli pushed Tampa Bay forward by scoring early in the third with Brandon Hagel and Stamkos with the assists. Stamkos went on to score two more for the Lightning to seal the win.

That's OUR Captain. pic.twitter.com/XmLo6DrBKM — x – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 10, 2024

Columbus Fights After Multiple Players Are Out With Injuries

Columbus had a total of eight players on the injury report, including goalies Daniil Tarasov and Elvis Merzlikins. The Blue Jackets left wing Alex Nylander was reportedly scratched after a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, right wing Carson Meyer left after two first-period shifts with an upper-body injury.

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner remains away from the team due to family matters. Coach Pascal Vincent said when the player is ready, they will welcome him back but to continue to respect his privacy.

Hear Johnny Gaudreau, Kirill Marchenko and Head Coach Pascal Vincent speak to the media postgame in Tampa. 🎥 https://t.co/yoFG35Uv0h pic.twitter.com/0pHaF9HaIE — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 10, 2024

Up Next

The Lightning will host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Blue Jackets will play in Florida again Thursday night against the Florida Panthers.