Florida Men’s Golf Wins Regular-Season Finale at Calusa Cup

The Florida men’s golf team finished 3-under par at the Calusa Cup to win its sixth tournament of the season Tuesday in Naples, Fla. The Gators won by six shots over second-place Purdue (+3) and finished as the only team under par in the field.

https://twitter.com/PGATOURU/status/1777803387834081288

Turner Finishes Third, Only Gator to Finish Under Par

Freshmen Jack Turner was tied for first place after 36 holes while in pursuit of his first collegiate win. Turner was unable to claim his first tournament title following a 73 (+1) Tuesday, however, he finished as the only player in the Gators’ lineup to finish under par.

Turner was 3-over through 13 holes in his final round but came up with birdies on holes 14 and 15 to bring him down to 1-over. He would then complete the round with pars on holes 16, 17 and 18, finishing at 1-over on the day and 4-under for the tournament to secure a third-place finish.

Closing strong 🔥 Turner goes birdie-birdie on 14 & 15! He is two back of the solo lead 📈 Live Scoring: https://t.co/eH0M857hms pic.twitter.com/lD4AnYsLg1 — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 9, 2024

It was Turner’s best finish of the season, beating out his sixth-place finish at the Gators Invitational in February.

Kress and Gilligan Right The Ship

Sophomore Matthew Kress and junior Ian Gilligan each shot 71 (-1) Tuesday to steady an otherwise struggling Gators lineup. Gilligan moved nine spots up the leaderboard to finish tied for 16th place while Kress moved up four spots to finish in eighth place.

Gilligan found himself 2-over after four holes Tuesday, but would bounce back with birdies on holes 6, 8 and 9 to sit at 1-under going into the back nine. He then followed up a bogey on hole 16 with a birdie on hole 18 to shoot even-par on the back nine and finish 1-under on the day. He finished 6-over for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kress finished 1-over for the tournament after a sporadic but effective third round. He finished the round with 6 birdies and 5 bogeys and was 1-over after 14 holes before finishing birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie to claim a 71 (-1) on the day.

Gators Win 🏆 Florida closes out the regular-season winning the Calusa Cup!#GoGators 🐊 | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/7MIYsQcbsF — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 9, 2024

Bell and Wilkes Combine For 158 (+14)

Sophomore Parker Bell and senior Tyler Wlikes both struggled to get things going Tuesday. They began the day inside the top six on the leaderboard with Bell sitting in fifth and Wilkes tied for sixth. However, they would drop out of the top 10 during Tuesday’s final round after Bell shot an 81 (+9) and Wilkes shot a 77 (+5) to close the tournament.

Bell and Wilkes, who were both under par after 36 holes, finished 7-over and 4-over for the tournament, respectively.

Florida led by 11 shots going into Tuesday’s final round, but would surrender five shots off the lead, shooting 4-over as a team in round three.

Up Next

The Gators will look to defend their SEC Championship title at Sea Island GC in St. Simonds, Georgia, from April 24-28.