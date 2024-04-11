Josh Morison's fourth home run of the season. [Raegan Churi]

Newberry Baseball Takes Second Win Against Eastside

Raegan Churi April 11, 2024 Baseball, Eastside High School, High School Sports, Newberry High School 11 Views

By Hailey Livesay and Raegan Churi 

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Panthers baseball team defeated the Eastside Rams, 16-1, on Wednesday.

A Master of the Mound

One of the early successes of Newberry’s defense was their pitcher Desmond Taylor. He had three strikeouts before Eastside could even score. He went on strike out seven and allowed only two walks. 

Transitioning to the bottom half of the inning, Newberry’s offense was electric. The Panthers (17-3) managed to find an opening in the field almost every time at bat. The Panthers went through their batting lineup in this inning alone.

Despite their efforts, the Rams (2-14) couldn’t prevent Newberry from getting an early lead of five runs going into the second inning.

Tight Second Inning

The Panthers continued their fielding prowess, allowing one run to be scored. Right away, Tavis Honeycutt made an impressive running catch in the outfield, securing Newberry’s first out. Eastside’s Curtis Williams took advantage of a wild pitch to score to put the Rams’ first run on the board. 

Once again the Panthers proved to be a powerhouse of a team with three more runs scored. Tristan Woodrome hit a double that sent the runner on second home. Woodrome ended the game with five RBIs in going 3-for-3. To finish the inning off, Josh Morison hit a two-run home run that put Newberry ahead at 8-1.

Finishing What They Started

Eastside wasn’t able to overcome the powerful Panther defense and ended with only one run scored. The game continued until the fourth inning when Newberry was ahead by 15, putting the run-rule into effect.

Newberry also run-ruled the Rams in four innings Monday, 20-4, at Eastside.

Eastside and Newberry shaking hands after the game [Raegan Churi]
Up Next

On Friday at 7 p.m., Newberry plays at The Villages Charter and Eastside hosts the Branford Buccaneers. 

Key NHS Players Of The Game

