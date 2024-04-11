Santa Fe Girls Lacrosse Dominates To Open District Tourney

Share Facebook

Twitter

By Savannah Milner and Rhiannon Thomas

The Santa Fe Raiders girls lacrosse team dominated the Matanzas Pirates from Palm Coast, 13-1, at home Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 1A-District 4 tournament.

The four seed Raiders (7-8) will play at top seed Oak Hall (11-4) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Taking The Lead

The Raiders got straight to the point, with a score one minute into playing time from team captain Grace Miranda. Before the end of the quarter, two more goals were scored by Raiders’ Aubree Lunsford, another team captain, and N9adia Vega.

The second quarter wasn’t much different. Miranda scored two more goals for the Raiders just two minutes apart. Senior Aileen Caballero followed in her teammates footsteps and scored.

Miranda was on a hot streak and scored once more just 10 seconds before the end of the first half to put the Raiders up 7-0 against Matanzas (5-9).

The Raiders continued their scoring streak with two goals in the third quarter, one by senior Ava Adams and another by junior Dylan White.

The fourth quarter was just as successful for the Raiders, with two more goals by Adams and one goal apiece from Miranda and Lunsford.

The Pirates couldn’t seem to find an answer for all of the Raiders goals until the end of the fourth quarter, with their lone goal coming from junior Zoe Alred.

2024 FHSAA Girls Lacrosse District Tournament 1A District 4