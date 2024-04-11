Rays Score Three in the First, Beat Angels 4-2 to Clinch Series

The Tampa Bay Rays (7-6) defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Wednesday, securing their second straight series win.

Zack Littell gave up one run in 4.1 innings and José Caballero homered in the Rays victory.

Happy ✈️ with a day off on deck. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 10, 2024

Unusual Offense

The Rays started off the game with three straight singles to load the bases with no outs. Despite not recording a hit or walk for the rest of the inning, the Rays scored three runs. A wild pitch by starting pitcher Jose Soriano brought home two runs as the catcher, Matt Thaiss, could not track down the ball.

The runner on first advanced to third base on the wild pitch, and Isaac Paredes brought him home with a sacrifice fly. Shortstop José Caballero would score the only other run for the Rays, homering in the second inning.

1 wild pitch worth 2 runs after 3 singles? We're off and running in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/fgtqW1ISjR — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 10, 2024

Strong Pitching

Former relief pitcher Zack Littell had another strong outing as a starter on Wednesday. In 4.1 innings, he allowed six hits and gave up just one run. His ERA sits at just 1.17 on the year.

The bullpen finished off the game strong allowing just one run the remaining 4.2 innings. Pete Fairbanks secured his second save of the season, striking out three Angels batters.

And the #Rays win! Pete Fairbanks strikes out three in the ninth to slam the door to cap off a 4-2 West Coast swing! pic.twitter.com/PYQRvcA1jX — Rays Radio (@RaysRadio) April 10, 2024

What’s Next?

The Rays return to Tampa for a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants (5-8) on Friday. The Giants will start Keaton Winn, Logan Webb and Blake Snell on the mound.

The Rays will look for their third straight series win after beginning the season with a series split against the Toronto Blue Jays and a series loss to the Texas Rangers. The struggling Giants are coming off a series loss to the Washington Nationals. The Rays are 2-1 against NL West opponents so far.

Despite their 7-6 record, the Rays sit at fourth place in a competitive AL East and are currently three games behind the first place New York Yankees.