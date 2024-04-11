Golf
UF's Sarunchana Rattanasin (right) watches as her opponent putts during the GatorsÕ Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, March 1, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF)

Gators in the 2024 SEC Women’s Golf Championship

Lexi Skolnick April 11, 2024

The 2024 SEC Women’s Golf Championship begins on Friday at 8:50 a.m. at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Information on the championship

The Championship begins on Friday and runs until Tuesday. It consists of 54 holes of stroke play, and the top eight teams qualify for match play. It’s the first conference championship of the season.

Championship History

The Gators have won the championship nine times since the first SEC Women’s Golf Championship in 1980-1981. Florida and Georgia went back and forth in winning the championship until 1989 when Auburn was the team to break their back-and-forth streak. The Gators won again in 1991 and 1995. They didn’t secure another win until 2007 and then again in 2017.

Gators past season

The Gators finished their regular season in the top seven in all nine tournaments, including three wins, seven top-five, and six top-three finishes.

Gators in Briar Creek Invitational

At the Briar’s Creek Invitational, the Florida women’s team displayed their competitive spirit. The Gators finished sixth overall in the tournament standings. Among their standout performers was Inès Archer. She showcased her talent by securing a coveted position in the top 10 rankings on March 12. Ultimately, Michigan emerged victorious, claiming the tournament title with an impressive score of 860 (-4). Meanwhile, the Gators delivered a commendable team performance, recording a total score of 875 (+11).

The Gators in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

The Gators secured a commendable position as the runner-up in the prestigious Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on March 30. Florida delivered an impressive performance, registering the second-lowest round of the day with a stellar score of 292 (+4). This contributed to their total tournament score of 876 (+12).

Gators with a successful history

With a history of success in the SEC Women’s Golf Championship, the team looks to add another title to its record. As they gear up for the competition, the Gators are ready to showcase their talent and determination on the golf course in pursuit of victory.

About Lexi Skolnick

My name is Lexi Skolnick and I am a PR major at the University of Florida. I'm currently in my second year and I'm taking the Intro to ESPN Gainesville course. I enjoy watching and writing about sports and I hope to grow as a sports writer!!

